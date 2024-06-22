Talk already beginning of possible Cup races Martin Truex Jr. could run in 2025

While Martin Truex Jr. won’t be racing full-time next year, he has had some talks with a team owner about running select races next year.

Shortly after Truex announced last week that this would be his final full-time Cup season, Denny Hamlin said that he would have a Daytona 500 car ready for Truex with 23XI Racing next year as soon as Truex told “me the word.”

NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying

NASCAR moves up start time for Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire

Cup race will take the green flag at 2:06 p.m. ET on USA.

Truex has never won the Daytona 500. He finished second to Hamlin in the 2016 Daytona 500 by 0.010 seconds.

Saturday, Truex was asked at New Hampshire about if he could do some races next year with 23XI Racing.

“We just kind of started talking because he threw it out there in the media center and we’ve chatted a few times this week,” Truex said of Hamlin. “A few things to figure out, but it seems like we will be able to do some races if we want, which will be awesome. Excited about that. It is really cool that Denny did that and reached out this week. It means a lot to me.”

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Practice

What did Christopher Bell say about who is replacing Martin Truex Jr. next year?

Christopher Bell spoke to the media Friday and let it slip who is expected to drive the No. 19 next year.

Truex also was asked Saturday if New Hampshire might be a track he’d like to race again next year.

“Yeah, probably,” he said. “We will see. I haven’t really looked into all of that and started the scheduling process. I’m just kind of focused on what we are doing here, but eventually, we will figure it out and it is definitely a place I would like to come back to.”

New Hampshire is special to Truex because he's won there, his brother Ryan has won there, and their father, Martin Truex Sr., has won there.

Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Cup race at New Hampshire. He will start Sunday’s race seventh after qualifying was rained out Saturday.

NASCAR: Cup Qualifying

New Hampshire NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Chase Elliott to start on pole

Rain canceled qualifying at New Hampshire and the lineup was set by the qualifying metric.