Taliese Fuaga has a marquee rookie showdown on the schedule in 2024

Make sure you have your volume turned up while watching this Week 13 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. Thanks to Rams edge-rusher Jared Verse and Saints offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga, pads will crack early and often.

While Verse needs to continue refining the nuances of his edge-rushing game, his fundamental strength and ability to win the leverage battle gives him a floor for success. Considering he’ll have 2023 standout rookie Byron Young to take attention off of him, Verse should face a fair share of isolated opportunities against Fuaga in this matchup.

Although Fuaga lived at right tackle at Oregon State, a bump over to the left side to replace 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning. looks like the immediate plan in New Orleans. Fuaga is a massive man who can distort the line of scrimmage in the run game, but Verse will test his ability to kick-slide and quickly anchor in pass protection.