Talibi Kaba breaks down why he committed to Rutgers football: ‘The coaches kept it real’

Rutgers football received a commitment on Tuesday night from Talibi Kaba, a player who might be the most under-appreciated prospect in the state. An elite-level athlete, Kaba pops on tape.

He is ranked a three-star by 247Sports and is the No. 12 recruit in New Jersey according to 247Sports.

Kaba’s commitment to Rutgers sees him joining the class of 2025 as an athlete. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he played as a linebacker and at running back for Hillside (Hillside, New Jersey. He currently holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Kent State and Iowa State.

The idea for Rutgers is to get him on campus and see what role he grows into. But he is an incredible athlete and a bigtime get for Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano.

“The coaches kept it real,” Kaba told Rutgers Wire on Wednesday. “Coach Schiano reminds me of my current coach…coach Grant (Hillside head coach Barris Grant). So I know that was the best decision for me.”

He is a very good student (made the honor roll last quarter) and plans on majoring in either engineering or political science.

Two weeks ago, Rutgers visited Kabba at his high school, rolling in with five coaches including head coach Greg Schiano. Then last week, Kaba took an unofficial visit to campus along with several other top prospects.

The in-school visit and then the unofficial visit on camps made an impression, Kaba said.

“The coaching staff is really nice, (they) made me feel really comfortable,” Kaba said. “And they made it feel like home. And the staff were a big part in my commitment, especially coach Drew (safeties coach Drew Lascari) and coach Joe (defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak).”

