Taliban seizes city of Kunduz in significant victory

The Taliban on Sunday seized control of Kunduz, the first large city to fall since the group began a territorial offensive earlier this summer, reports the New York Times.

Why it matters: The Taliban's escalating success poses a looming problem for the United States, which is slated to completely withdrawal military forces on Aug. 31. The departure has coincided with large and rapid territorial gains by the Taliban and a sharp increase in violence.

The big picture: Kunduz, located in northern Afghanistan, is the third of four provincial capitals to fall into Taliban hands in the past few days, per CNN.

On Sunday, the Taliban also captured Sar-i-Pul in northern Afghanistan, following several days of heavy fighting, notes the Times.

On Friday, the Taliban captured the city of Zaranj, the capital of Nimruz province.

The next day the Taliban seized Sheberghan, the provincial capital of Jawzjan, near the Turkmenistan border, per CNN.

The fall of Kunuz is significant both because the city is strategically located near the border with Tajikistan and is an important political and military hub, but it was also the site of the Taliban's surrender in 2001, reports the Guardian.

State of play: The U.S. intelligence community has warned that the Afghan government could collapse as soon as next year as the Taliban's battlefield offensive grows.

The marked uptick in violence since the United States began its withdrawal has seen thousands of Afghans fleeing to neighboring countries.

Afghans who assisted American troops as interpreters, contractors or in other ally roles are being given visas to come to the United States.

Of note: On Sunday afternoon initial reports suggested that another provincial capital — Taleqan, in the northeastern province of Takhar — had fallen into Taliban hands.

