Taliban take second provincial capital as US and Britain urge citizens to leave Afghanistan

Relatives, colleagues and friends pray beside the body of Dawa Khan Menapa, who was assassinated by the Taliban in Kabul on Friday - Rahmat Gul/AP

The United States on Saturday told American citizens to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban captured its second provincial capital in less than 24 hours.

Pro-Taliban sources on claimed the hardline Islamist group had captured government offices in the northern city of Sheberghan and freed all detainees in the city’s prison, in a major blow to Afghan government forces.

Video posted on social media appeared to show hundreds of people leaving the jail

Government officials confirmed the city had fallen, although there were reports of resistance continuing in some parts of the town.

"The (government) forces and officials have retreated to the airport," said Qader Malia, the deputy governor of Jowzyan province.

Sherberghan, the capital of the northern province of Jowzyan, is the traditional stronghold of Abdul Rashid Dostum, a former vice president of Afghanistan and warlord whose followers formed a key element in the US-led alliance that toppled the Taliban in 2001.

Afghan security forces on patrol after they retook back parts of Herat city from the Taliban on Friday - Hamed Sarfarazi/AP

Forces loyal to him were understood to have been leading the resistance to Taliban attacks during several days of fighting for control of the city.

The fall of Sheberghan came just hours after police on Friday confirmed militants had taken over Zaranj, the capital of the southwestern province of Nimroz.

It’s deputy governor said the city on the Iranian border fell “without a fight.” Local police blamed a lack of reinforcements from the government in Kabul.

Zaranj and Sheberghan are the first provincial capitals the Taliban has controlled since the US-led invasion ended the group’s five-year rule in 2001.

The Taliban has made significant progress since it launched a nationwide offensive since Nato forces began withdrawing from the country after more than 20 years earlier this summer.

American forces are continuing to provide some air support to government forces, but it is unclear how long that will continue, or whether it will be sufficient to reverse recent Taliban gains.

Story continues

Afghan men walk along a road in Zaranj on August 7, 2021 after Taliban captured their first provincial capital since 2001 - AFP

On Friday a Taliban ambush in Kabul killed Dawa Khan Menapal, director of Afghanistan's Government Information Media Center.

On the same day Afghan government forces said they had recaptured parts of the city of Herat in heavy fighting.

The US embassy in Kabul on Saturday urged all American citizens to leave the country as quickly as possible.

“Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul,” it said in a statement on Saturday morning.

“The Embassy reiterates that U.S. citizens should leave Afghanistan as soon as possible using available commercial transportation and not plan to rely on U.S. government flights,” it said.

Britain advised all UK citizens to leave Afghanistan on Friday evening.