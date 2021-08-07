Taliban take regional capital, kill top official

The funeral service for Dawa Khan Menapal, a senior spokesperson for the Afghan government who was assassinated in Kabul on Friday by Taliban insurgents -- is one of the latest signs of the rapidly deteriorating situation there as U.S. and allied forces withdraw from the country.

A Taliban representative says the killing was punishment. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says the Taliban are filling coffins with young people "like savages." Scores of social activists, journalists, and public officials have are being killed by the group.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is also continuing to advance in territory. On Friday they took control of their first regional capital, Zaranj, according to local police, who say it was due to lack of reinforcements for government troops.

And on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, hundreds of people have become stranded since the Taliban took a checkpoint last month. Pakistan started enforcing visa requirements more strictly after the Taliban took control. Travelers Reuters spoke with say they don't have the money for a hotel and their food is running out.

The Taliban say the crossing will remain closed until visa restrictions are lifted.

The Russian defense ministry has released footage of its air force conducting drills near the Afghan border with Uzbekistan. Russia and Uzbekistan are both afraid of spillover from the conflict.

Russia's U.N. ambassador says there is a real danger of Afghanistan slipping into a full scale and protracted civil war.