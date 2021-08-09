Taliban claim control of gate to provincial capital in N. Afghanistan

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid posted a video showing about half a dozen men with weapons by a gate, with traffic passing by.

Reuters was able to verify the location of the gate by comparing terrain data in the region. Identifying factors in the video included mountains in the Aybak valley, as well as undated imagery from a local radio station that showed the gate. Reuters could not verify the date the video was filmed.

In a tweet, the Tolo News network cited two lawmakers from the province as saying the Taliban had taken over most parts of Aybak as of Monday afternoon.