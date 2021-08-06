Breaking News:

Allyson Felix wins 10th medal, becomes most decorated female Olympian in track and field

Taliban capture regional capital - Afghan officials

·1 min read
Breaking News image
Breaking News image

A city in southwestern Afghanistan has become the country's first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban in recent years, officials told the BBC.

Two sources said the insurgents had captured Zaranj, in Nimroz province, on Friday afternoon. It has not been officially confirmed.

It comes as the Taliban continue to make rapid advances in the country, as foreign troops withdraw.

They have taken swathes of countryside and are now targeting key cities.

Other provincial capitals under pressure include Herat in the west and Lashkar Gah in the south.

Zaranj is a major trading hub near the border with Iran. After capturing surrounding districts, the militants had been making a sustained attempt to capture the city.

A government source told the BBC that fighting was still happening around the National Directorate of Security office.

An unnamed spokesperson for Nimroz's police told Reuters news agency that the Taliban had been able to capture the city because of a lack of reinforcements from the government.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.

Recommended Stories

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spars with CNN reporter in off-the-rails interview

    Lindell went from talking about hugging his interviewer to angrily accusing him of lying in a matter of seconds.

  • People think Disney is making a series of subtle digs at Trump with new animatronic Hall of Presidents

    Several choices for the attraction seem to reveal some subtle shots fired at Donald Trump

  • White House fires back at Florida's GOP governor over handling of COVID surge

    The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.

  • House lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule says he has COVID

    Rep. Ralph Norman tweeted that he began experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For ‘Encouraging Violence’ With Anti-Vaccine Speech

    An audience in Alabama cheered when the conspiracy-loving lawmaker praised their state for having one of the country's lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.

  • Trump push for faster, but wasteful dishwashers appears headed for rinse cycle

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump really got the crowd going last year when he promised them faster dishwashers. "Anybody have a new dishwasher?" Trump said at the campaign rally in Milwaukee in January 2020, using hyperbole to claim modern, efficient dishwashers needed 10 cycles to clean dishes. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I'm sorry for that," Trump said. "I'm sorry for that. It's worthless. They give you so l

  • Mike Lindell loses it when confronted with facts in bizarre interview

    On Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, Cooper aired an interview between CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Lindell has made numerous claims of voter fraud, even claiming to have indisputable evidence that former President Donald Trump won the election, but he has yet to actually provide that evidence. Lindell has claimed to have spent millions in his futile quest to prove the election was fraudulent, leading Griffin to wonder if Lindell is just being scammed. “You could possibly be the victim of a scam here,” Griffin said. “Well then why don’t you come to the symposium and make $5 million,” Lindell replied. “Are you worried about me? We should give a hug. You’re worried about old Mike? Oh, God bless you.” But Lindell’s jovial mood was brief. “We’re worried that what you are doing is mistakenly or deliberately destroying the confidence in the legitimate, elected President of the United States, and fostering real damage to this country,” Griffin said. Lindell furiously denied ever saying anything bad about Democrats or President Biden, and accused Griffin of lying.

  • ‘Governor who?’: Ron DeSantis’ popularity tanks as Biden mocks him and Delta ravages state

    Republican and 2024 frontrunner admits it’s ‘Covid season’ as hospitalisation records broken, and approval ratings fall

  • Acting Boston Mayor walked back her comparison of COVID-19 vaccine credentials to slavery-era freedom papers

    Janey said she rejected enforcing vaccine requirements after New York City announced it could soon impose a vaccine mandate to enter indoor spaces.

  • Trump golf club profiting off fake presidential seal, complaint claims

    ‘Unlawful use of the presidential seal for commercial purposes is no trivial matter’, says head of DC-based watchdog

  • African American residents of this small Virginia town are determined to block a Wegmans warehouse

    The early December skies were foreboding as the protesters shivered in the chill outside a Wegmans grocery store. Still, they marched and held their signs high: "Wetlands over Wegmans," "Not in my backyard," "#Save Brown Grove!!!" Among them were my cousins Renada Harris, 40, and Bonnica Cotman, 50. I've known them all my life, and I had never imagined them as activists, yet here the two sisters were, among the leaders of the group. In the past few months, I'd watched them go all-in trying to sa

  • Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described on Thursday a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags.

  • Israel 'ready to attack Iran' as new president Ebrahim Raisi is sworn in

    Israel warned it was “ready” to strike Iran on Thursday as the regime’s new president was due to be sworn in by the Iranian parliament at a ceremony in Tehran.

  • Ohio special election win cements Jim Clyburn’s kingmaker status

    Rep. Jim Clyburn is cementing his Biden-era kingmaker status with Shontel Brown's win in Ohio, showing progressives he has a finger on the pulse of Democratic Party politics in a way they must acknowledge.Driving the news: "I was going to stay right here in South Carolina minding my business until I got called stupid,” Clyburn told Axios in an interview Wednesday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The latest in a string of primary wins by c

  • Republican official who mocked COVID in final Facebook post dies of virus in Texas

    In previous social media posts, he showed support for mask burning and called incentives to encourage vaccinations “disgusting.”

  • More than 10,000 migrants reach UK as Channel crossings hit a new daily record

    More than 10,000 migrants have officially crossed the Channel by small boat so far this year after almost 500 reached the UK on Wednesday, a new record for a single day.

  • Tanzania opposition leader in court on terrorism charges

    The leader of Tanzania's main opposition party appeared in court on Friday on terrorism charges that his supporters have denounced as a politically-motivated move to silence dissent.

  • Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says Trump is 'a vile man' who did 'more damage to the United States than any other leader' in recent history

    Trump claims the election was stolen, but "he was the one that was trying to steal the election from President Biden," Alexander Vindman said.

  • 'We're Going Back To The Capitol': Ex Trump Campaign Official Announces 'Huge' Protest

    “We’re going to push back on the phony narrative that there was an insurrection," Matt Braynard told former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.