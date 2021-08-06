Taliban capture capital of Afghanistan's Nimruz province

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read

The Taliban captured the city of Zaranj, the capital of Nimruz province in southwest Afghanistan, government officials announced Friday, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: Zaranj, which has at least 50,000 residents, is the first provincial capital to fall under Taliban control since President Biden announced a military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has coincided with large territorial gains by the insurgent group and a sharp uptick in violence.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Zaranj is situated on the Afghanistan-Iran border and has been a hub for Afghans fleeing the conflict to Iran, according to the Times.

The big picture: The Taliban also assassinated the director of Afghanistan’s government media and information center on Friday in the capital of Kabul, the latest in a series of attacks against government officials.

  • It has claimed almost all of the districts of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, according to AP.

Go deeper: Civilian casualties in Afghanistan hit record high amid U.S troop withdrawal

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spars with CNN reporter in off-the-rails interview

    Lindell went from talking about hugging his interviewer to angrily accusing him of lying in a matter of seconds.

  • House lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule says he has COVID

    Rep. Ralph Norman tweeted that he began experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday.

  • People think Disney is making a series of subtle digs at Trump with new animatronic Hall of Presidents

    Several choices for the attraction seem to reveal some subtle shots fired at Donald Trump

  • What's next for Andrew Cuomo? Four potential scenarios

    An investigation by New York’s attorney general into misconduct from Gov. Andrew Cuomo has thrown the Democrat's future into doubt, despite him resisting calls to step down.

  • White House fires back at Florida's GOP governor over handling of COVID surge

    The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.

  • Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described on Thursday a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags.

  • Mike Lindell loses it when confronted with facts in bizarre interview

    On Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, Cooper aired an interview between CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Lindell has made numerous claims of voter fraud, even claiming to have indisputable evidence that former President Donald Trump won the election, but he has yet to actually provide that evidence. Lindell has claimed to have spent millions in his futile quest to prove the election was fraudulent, leading Griffin to wonder if Lindell is just being scammed. “You could possibly be the victim of a scam here,” Griffin said. “Well then why don’t you come to the symposium and make $5 million,” Lindell replied. “Are you worried about me? We should give a hug. You’re worried about old Mike? Oh, God bless you.” But Lindell’s jovial mood was brief. “We’re worried that what you are doing is mistakenly or deliberately destroying the confidence in the legitimate, elected President of the United States, and fostering real damage to this country,” Griffin said. Lindell furiously denied ever saying anything bad about Democrats or President Biden, and accused Griffin of lying.

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • Rupert Murdoch hates Trump, but can't stop Trumpism on Fox News because he's lost control of the network, Murdoch biographer says in The 600-Word Interview

    According to Wolff, Murdoch is ready to sell off Fox News, but the cost is just too high for any prospective buyer.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For ‘Encouraging Violence’ With Anti-Vaccine Speech

    An audience in Alabama cheered when the conspiracy-loving lawmaker praised their state for having one of the country's lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.

  • ‘Governor who?’: Ron DeSantis’ popularity tanks as Biden mocks him and Delta ravages state

    Republican and 2024 frontrunner admits it’s ‘Covid season’ as hospitalisation records broken, and approval ratings fall

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

    TEL AVIV/BEIRUT (Reuters) -The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said it had targeted open ground near Israeli forces in retaliation for Israeli air strikes that had also struck open areas.

  • Greg Abbott turns Republican rage into law

    On the Texas governor's unconstitutional embrace of the base

  • Ohio special election win cements Jim Clyburn’s kingmaker status

    Rep. Jim Clyburn is cementing his Biden-era kingmaker status with Shontel Brown's win in Ohio, showing progressives he has a finger on the pulse of Democratic Party politics in a way they must acknowledge.Driving the news: "I was going to stay right here in South Carolina minding my business until I got called stupid,” Clyburn told Axios in an interview Wednesday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The latest in a string of primary wins by c

  • S.Africa leader makes major cabinet reshuffle after unrest

    South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday carried out a major cabinet reshuffle covering security posts but also the economy and health following unprecedented unrest over the jailing of his predecessor.

  • Mary Trump says Trump used his infamous 'it is what it is' dismissal when she brought up concerns about her father's burial

    Mary Trump said her family used the phrase, "it is what it is," "always with a cruel indifference to somebody else in despair."

  • Trump Proudly Announces New Plan to Con Supporters Out of Their Money

    "Trump Cards" are like vaccine passports, but for certifying that you're not immune to grifting

  • China slams US offer of safe havens for Hong Kong residents

    China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday attacked a U.S. offer of temporary refuge for people from Hong Kong as a “vain attempt to stigmatize" the semi-autonomous southern city and China's central government. The statement from the ministry’s office in Hong Kong came hours after President Joe Biden made the offer in response to Beijing’s increasing moves to tighten its control and crush the pro-democracy opposition. Biden signed a memorandum allowing people from Hong Kong currently residing in the United States to live and work in the country for 18 months, in direct response to Hong Kong’s sweeping new national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.

  • Biden responds to criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis: 'Governor who?'

    President Biden made the remarks -- the latest in an ongoing war of words with the Florida governor -- at an event promoting electric vehicles.

  • Majority of NY State Lawmakers Back Impeaching Cuomo

    A majority of New York state lawmakers support opening impeachment proceedings against Governor Andrew Cuomo if he doesn't resign, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.