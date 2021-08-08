Talib Kweli Confirms De La Soul Finally Owns the Rights to Their Masters

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

After years of not having control of their back catalog, legendary hip-hop trio De La Soul finally owns the rights to their music.

Talib Kweli took to Instagram on Saturday to confirm the news.

“Ladies and gentlemen I spoke to @djmaseo from the legendary @wearedelasoul today and it’s official,” Kweli wrote in a post. “After years of being taken advantage by the recording industry in the worst possible ways, De La Soul now owns all the rights to their masters and is in full control of the amazing music they have created. Let’s salute Plugs 1, 2 and 3 for sticking to their guns and showing us that we can all beat the system if we come together as a community. Let’s hear it for black ownership of black art! Congratulations fellas.”

The news arrives just two months after Reservoir Media acquired the iconic hip-hop label Tommy Boy Music for close to $100 million, gaining ownership of Tommy Boy’s vast catalog which features six of De La Soul’s albums including certified classics 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul Is Dead (1991), and Buhloone Mindstate (1993).

Following the move, a spokesperson for Reservoir confirmed that the new label ownership wants to finally bring the De La Soul catalog to streaming platforms.

“We have already reached out to De La Soul and will work together to bring the catalog and the music back to the fans,” Reservoir told Variety in June.

Check out Talib Kweli’s full statement up top, and stay tuned to see if and when De La Soul’s catalog is available on major streaming platforms.