Talib drops F-bomb, Peters and Cooper have to be separated

While there was plenty of action during the NFC divisional round matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams, there were a few postgame highlights as well.

Dak Prescott almost led a comeback but he did not complete the feat as the Cowboys fell 30-22 to the Rams in the NFL playoffs, and emotions were still going after the game came to a close.

First, an excited Aqib Talib dropped an F-bomb on live television in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Talib approached Rams quarterback Jared Goff during his postgame interview and said into the microphone pointed in his direction: "They taking f****** soul out here."

Meanwhile, Rams cornerback Marcus Peters and Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper got into it.

In the first interaction, the two appeared to be talking and Cooper shoved Peters before they were separated.

They met later where Peters quickly put his hands up as Cooper approached him and again and the pair had to be separated.