Taliah Morris healthy and winning for Cheyenne East

May 12—CHEYENNE — Taliah Morris isn't entirely certain whether she has triple jumped for the last time.

The Cheyenne East freshman suffered a right ankle injury competing in the event at the indoor state meet, and that injury has nagged her throughout the outdoor season.

"I love triple jump, but I'm probably going to have to stop doing it because it keeps hurting me," Morris said. "I have to make the decision that's going to help me be at my best and compete well in my other events."

If the Wiseman Invitational ends up being the last time Morris competes in triple jump, at least she went out with a bang. Morris posted a mark of 36 feet, 8 inches to that Torrington meet. She also won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and long jump.

Those efforts earned Morris Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports' Cheyenne staff.

Morris took some time off between the indoor and outdoor seasons to let her injured ankle heal. When she returned to training, Morris' coaches eased her into competition.

"We took it kind of slow at the beginning of the season, and didn't put her in four events," Lady Thunderbirds coach Travis Eldridge said. "Our biggest fear was that we might put her in too many events and she'd get tired, or her ankle would start bothering her, and she wouldn't do as well as she expects to do.

"We didn't want to hurt her, and we didn't want to hurt her confidence. We wanted her confidence to build right along with her strength as she got back to full speed."

Bringing Morris along slowly meant doing two or three events instead of the maximum four. When Morris did add a fourth event, it was a relay. The Wiseman Invite was the first time Morris has done four individual events this spring. It was only the second time she has triple jumped. The first came at the Cheyenne Triangular on April 28.

"When I first started coming back off that injury, I was taping my ankles," Morris said. "I didn't have as much drive, and I couldn't run as fast because I was still hurt. My ankle still isn't 100%, but I'm getting there.

"I have kept myself motivated and pushed through the pain. Regionals and state are right around the corner, so I'm trying to get mentally ready for those meets."

Morris has set personal bests in all of her events over the past two weeks. She ran the 1,600 sprint medley for the first time at the April 30 Kelly Walsh Invitational. That event will replace triple jump on her meet menu starting at this weekend's Class 4A East Regional.

"I feel good about regionals and state," Morris said. "I am hitting PRs and still getting better. I just need to get mentally prepared.

"I know what I can achieve, and I know I can get there physically. I just have to get there mentally."

Others recognized for their efforts include:

n Aubriana Garcia and Allie Robért, softball, Cheyenne South: Garcia went 5 for 5 with three doubles and an RBI in losses at Campbell County and Thunder Basin.

Robért was 2 for 4 with an inside-the-park home run.

n Jayden Gashler and Taylor Gebhart, softball, Cheyenne Central: Gashler, a senior, went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs during the Lady Indians' 12-2 win at Wheatland.

Gebhart, a junior, was 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

n Barrett Georges, girls golf, Central: Georges won the Rawlins Invitational with a 13-over-par 85. She was 10 shots better than the runner-up.

n Kaliff Guevara, boys track and field, East: The senior won long jump and triple jump at the Wiseman Invitational in Torrington. He also split first in the 100-meter dash and was on the winning 4x100 relay team.

n Tristan Knueppel and Will Monger, boys track, Central: Knueppel won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the Wiseman Invitational in Torrington.

Monger won the 200-meter dash, and split first in the 100.

n Sydney Morrell, girls track, Central: The sophomore won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the Wiseman Invite in Torrington.

n Ella Neider, Emily Schlagel and Trista Stehwien, softball, East: Neider, a junior, went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs during a 10-0 win over Wheatland.

Schlagel, a sophomore, was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Stehwien, a sophomore, went 2 for 3.

n Wade Pollock, boys track and field, Burns: The senior won shot put at the Pine Bluffs Field Event Extravaganza with a school-record heave of 51 feet, 11 inches. He also won discus at Torrington with a toss of 138-3.

n Carson Rabou, boys track and field, Pine Bluffs: The junior won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles at the Southeast Wyoming Athletic Conference meet. He also placed seventh in pole vault.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.