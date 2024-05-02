Talia von Oelhoffen loves Lindsay Gottlieb’s coaching style and USC system

The successful transfer portal pursuit of Talia von Oelhoffen gave USC women’s basketball an even more complete roster for the 2024-2025 season. Already blessed with superstars JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen, the Trojans added von Oelhoffen — a star in her own right — to elevate an already-loaded roster and give it even more two-way excellence. Lindsay Gottlieb has hit multiple home runs in the transfer portal, giving JuJu Watkins the high-end teammates needed to make a run at the national championship.

Gottlieb — in her coaching style and in her vision for this USC team — provided the ingredients von Oelhoffen was looking for when she considered her next stop after leaving Oregon State.

247Sports has more:

“Playing point guard a little bit more, being able to play off the ball, kind of do both and play fast. Really get ready for the league playing [in a] pro-style [offense] and just challenge myself more in a different system,” she said. “Coach Lindsay’s really big on just letting you be you. She wants to get out and run, get early shots. Really, that was one of the first things she said — ‘I let Ju be Ju, I let all of my players be themselves.’ That was a big thing for me.”

