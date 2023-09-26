Talented tight end Michael Trigg no longer with Ole Miss football program

OXFORD ― Ole Miss football tight end Michael Trigg is no longer with Lane Kiffin's program, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

The spokesperson did not list a reason for the departure.

Trigg was not present during the media viewing portion of practice on Tuesday and is no longer listed on the Rebels' online roster.

Trigg appeared in 10 games over the course of two seasons with the Rebels, catching 21 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns while missing time due to injury. He transferred to Ole Miss from USC following his freshman season with the Trojans. He was the No. 130 overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Caden Prieskorn, who repped as the starter at tight end all offseason before suffering an injury that held him out of the first three games, made his season debut in Ole Miss' 24-10 loss to Alabama last Saturday. Kyirin Heath has led the Rebels' tight ends in snaps this season, and will presumably back up Prieskorn now that he's ready to play.

Reginald Hughes, a linebacker, is also no longer with the team. He had played 40 snaps for Ole Miss this season. He appeared in 12 games for the Rebels last season and posted six total tackles.

The Rebels (3-1, 0-1 SEC) next take the field against LSU (3-1, 2-0) on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN).

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football tight end Michael Trigg off the team