How talented is Oklahoma's girls basketball class of 2025? Look at the camp invites.

After winning her conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award, Keziah Lofton put her skills through the ultimate test.

She had to guard Breanna Stewart.

Lofton, a junior OU commit on Bethany’s girls basketball team, received an invite to the inaugural Stewie 30 Elite Basketball Camp in Brooklyn, New York. Athletes participated in drills, learned Pilates, designed sneakers and picked Stewart’s brain about her pro career.

The schedule didn’t mention anything about playing defense against the two-time WNBA champion, but when Stewart subbed in for an injured camper, Lofton improvised, getting a little confidence boost when Stewart missed.

“(Stewart) tried to hit a buzzer-beater,” Lofton said, “and I guarded her.”

Although Lofton had the unique experience of matching up with the camp’s namesake, she wasn’t the only Oklahoman jetting across the country for elite basketball camps in late March.

Norman guard Keeley Parks and Edmond Memorial guard Avery Hjelmstad joined Lofton at Stewart’s camp from March 21-24. Four days later, Parks and Lofton traveled to the opposite coast, meeting up with Tulsa Booker T. Washington guard Marcayla Johnson at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp in Portland, Oregon.

All four invitees are highly touted prospects in Oklahoma’s high school class of 2025.

As prestigious women’s basketball camps continue to pop up across the nation, Oklahoma’s talent-packed group of juniors is benefiting. The class features seven nationally ranked women’s basketball prospects, speaking to the overall growth of the sport in Oklahoma.

“I think it’s evolving,” said Johnson, a Baylor commit. “I think it’s really cool how we get to express what we are gifted to have, especially in Oklahoma.”

The USA Basketball minicamp gave Oklahoma high school athletes the opportunity to see where the sport can take them. The event conicided with the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, where Edmond North alumna Laci Steele advanced with NC. State and Classen SAS alumna Darianna Littlepage-Buggs competed for Baylor.

But the camps revolved around more than basketball. Johnson said the meetings at the USA minicamp covered topics including NCAA rules and social media guidelines, which are particularly important in the name, image and likeness (NIL) era. Similarly, Stewart offered guidance to athletes at her camp, discussing nutrition and work-life balance and demonstrating her workout routine.

“I thought it was really cool getting to see her there and how active she was,” said Parks, The Oklahoman’s Super 5 Player of the Year. “She went through some of the drills with us, taught us, and it was really cool.”

Bethany’s Keziah Lofton (32) dribbles during the Class 4A girls basketball state semifinals against Douglass on March 8 at State Fair Arena.

Newcastle hires girls basketball coach Jim Perinovic

Jim Perinovic is leaving Classen SAS after six years.

Newcastle hired Perinovic to coach high school girls basketball, Newcastle Public Schools announced Wednesday. He succeeds Nichole Copeland, who led the Racers for two seasons.

In 2022, Perinovic guided Classen SAS girls basketball to its first Class 4A state title, winning The Oklahoman’s Super 5 Coach of the Year award. This season, he led the Comets to a 20-8 record and an area tournament appearance. Perinovic previously served as an assistant for Piedmont and Carl Albert boys basketball.

Newcastle went 11-15 this season, ending in the regional tournament.

Classen SAS head coach Jim Perinovic reacts during a high school girls basketball game between Classen SAS and Edmond North at Edmond North High School, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Piedmont promotes Matthew Shellenberger

Piedmont will have a new athletic director starting this summer, and he’s a familiar face.

Piedmont Public Schools announced Tuesday the promotion of Matthew Shellenberger from assistant athletic director. Shellenberger spent the past four years in his previous role. He is succeeding Todd Goolsby, who had served as athletic director since July 2023.

"We are excited to present Matt Shellenberger as our next director of athletics and activities," said Matt Bilyeu, Piedmont’s executive director of operations, in a news release. "He has played a crucial role in the success of our programs over the last four years. Matt is the model of integrity, hard work, and doing whatever it takes to get the job done. He embodies our school district's beliefs and values, making him the perfect fit to lead our athletics and activities department."

