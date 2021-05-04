A talented mountain biker did the most mesmerizing tricks using trees as obstacles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry McKenna
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Danny MacAskill may be one of the most creative and skilled trials bikers in the world, and his Instagram has been a testament to that over the last few days. MacAskill, a Scottish rider, shared some of the mountain biking work he’s done, with a pair of wild tricks that used trees as obstacles.

He’s working to promote his new tricks video on YouTube, “This and That,” which you should watch if you’re interested in these styles of biking (mountain biking and trails cycling) or you just want to see something amazing. But these two bite-sized clips are pretty freaking awesome.

Here’s a look at the first one, where he jumps off his bike, over a tree and back onto his bike.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Danny MacAskill (@danny_macaskill)

And then there’s one where he rode up a tree, jumped off it and stalled on another tree before landing on the ground cleanly.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Danny MacAskill (@danny_macaskill)

Just absurd.

List

Here are the best 7 videos from one of skiing's most iconic freeriding competitions

Recommended Stories

  • New York Rangers fire coach Dave Quinn, 3 assistants

    The New York Rangers fired coach David Quinn and three assistant coaches Wednesday after missing the playoffs with one of the NHL's up-and-coming young teams. The move is the first major one from new general manager Chris Drury, who took over last week after the team fired popular president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton in the beginning of a major front-office overhaul.

  • Maurice Greene announces he’s been cut from UFC: ‘This game is unforgiving’

    Maurice Greene has parted ways with the UFC after an eight-fight stint in the heavyweight division.

  • Bradley Beal again responds to Kent Bazemore: 'Don't bring my injury into it'

    "Keep it hoops," Bradley Beal told Yahoo Sports when asked to elaborate on his takedown of Kent Bazemore.

  • Caleb Ewan powers to Giro d'Italia stage win as Mikel Landa crashes out

    Ewan wins sprint finish, Nizzolo is runner-up again Pre-race favourite Landa crashes out in frenetic finale Ineos Grenadiers dealt blow as Sivakov crashes hard Caleb Ewan took victory on stage five of the Giro d'Italia as a crash-strewn finish in Cattolica ended the general classification hopes of Mikel Landa and Pavel Sivakov. The Australian Ewan took his fourth career Giro stage as he came from behind to outsprint Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani on the line – an 11th career second place in his home grand tour for the winless Nizzolo. But Bahrain Victorious' Landa did not finish the stage and left the race in an ambulance after a heavy crash involving Tuesday's stage winner Joe Dombrowski on the approach to town, crucially outside the three kilometre marker which would have spared those caught up any time losses. Israel Start-up Nation's Alessandro De Marchi avoided the spills to retain the pink jersey but called the tight, technical finish to the 177km stage from Modena "a crazy circus". "The road was really difficult and technical, even too dangerous in my opinion so in the last 70km there was really a lot of stress and I hope the guys that crashed are fine," he said. UAE Team Emirates' Dombrowski – second overnight – rode in battered and bruised on his 30th birthday, his king of the mountains jersey torn, as he tumbled down the standings, with Louis Vervaeke of Alpecin-Fenix now closest to De Marchi, 42 seconds down. Sivakov, who had been a potential foil for Egan Bernal for Ineos Grenadiers, also crossed the line in pain after his own incident 15km from the finish. It was a dramatic climax to a relatively sedate stage, virtually pan flat and ridden in sunshine after Tuesday's wet and cold day finish in the mountains. The threat of crosswinds did not materialise to leave the sprinters to contest affairs, and it was Ewan who had the class to come around the two Italians and tick one box in his goal of winning a stage of all three grand tours this season. "It was a relief," the Lotto-Soudal rider said. "My goal this year is to win in all three and the first sprint stage didn't go so good, so there was a lot of pressure on me and all the team to do the job. "They out-performed themselves, they were so good today and without them I couldn't have been so fresh at the finish." With Dombrowski dropping, Britain's Hugh Carthy is up to ninth place for EF Education-Nippo with a deficit of one minute 38 seconds, one second ahead of Bernal. Simon Yates sits in 14th place, a further 10 seconds back. PA

  • Jon Jones shuts down potential Stipe Miocic fight in deleted tweets

    Safe to say Jon Jones is not on board with Dana White's idea of a potential matchup with Stipe Miocic for his heavyweight debut.

  • Tebow returns, Swift vs. Edwards-Helaire & debating Yahoo's initial expert rankings

    No, it's not 2012. Yes, we're unfortunately still living in this timeline. And yes, Tim Tebow is back in the NFL.

  • Soccer-False nine was Guardiola's secret weapon, now it's unstoppable

    Even the best players in the world have not been spared Pep Guardiola's attacking tactical innovations. "I was called up to Guardiola's office and he said he had thought about me playing as a false nine," Barcelona's Lionel Messi said last year. The game in question was in 2009, as Barcelona, en route to winning the treble under Guardiola, put on an exhilarating display of attacking football with this new system, hammering arch-rivals Real Madrid 6-2 at the Bernabeu stadium.

  • Serena Williams may not play in Tokyo Olympics if daughter can't join her in Japan

    Neither Serena Williams nor Rafael Nadal would commit to competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Motor racing-F1 governing body to clamp down on suspected 'bendy wings'

    Formula One's governing body has warned teams it will introduce new rear wing flexibility tests next month amid suspicions of rule bending. Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton flagged up the issue after qualifying for last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which he won. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told reporters on Sunday his cars' rear wings had passed stringent tests and were legal.

  • Pete Cowen interview: 'The pressure on Rory McIlroy is at Tiger Woods level. It's unfair'

    Fresh from overseeing Rory McIlroy’s first win in 18 months, Pete Cowen is now set on helping his new charge arrest a rather more significant barren run in the majors. “If we can sort out his driving when I see him in a few days’ time, then he should have a great chance in next week’s [US] PGA,” Cowen said. As a renowned no-nonsense Yorkshireman, Cowen does not deal much in “ifs”. But then, he does not normally deal in “putts” either. “It’s funny, because the stats guys are saying that was one of Rory’s best-ever performances on the greens and I gave him a putting lesson before he went off to Quail Hollow,” Cowen said. “And that’s the one aspect of the game I never teach. Maybe I should branch out.” Cowen laughed down the line from Orlando, where he is staying with Ricky Elliott, the caddie of Brooks Koepka, another of Cowen’s four-time major-winning clients. The 70-year-old recognises he is busy enough and that is why he was not at the Wells Fargo Championship when McIlroy prevailed by a shot over Mexican Abraham Ancer in dramatic scenes on Sunday night. “I didn’t even see it as I was on the range with [Henrik] Stenson and had been with [Ian] Poulter earlier on in the day. “I figured that not only with Rory, but also Gary Woodland [the former US Open winner who finished fifth] in the mix that we’d have a winner. I guess Rory isn’t use to having a coach with a few runners in the race, but that might be a good thing, as it’ll keep things a bit less intense. I had three days with him at his place the week before last and we got through a lot of stuff. But you can see from his driving stats that there’s plenty to do and that potential for improvement should fill him full of self-belief.”

  • Dana White ‘had a great conversation’ with Nick Diaz about UFC return, still questions desire

    "My whole thing with Nick Diaz is I just question how bad he really wants to fight."

  • Golf-Zalatoris talks to Matsuyama for first time since Masters

    Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris could not catch Hideki Matsuyama at Augusta National Golf Club but did track the Japanese major champion down on Tuesday ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. Zalatoris said he bumped into Matsuyama in a parking lot at TPC Craig Ranch, where first-round action begins on Thursday, for the first time since he finished one shot back of him at the year's first major in April. "I tried to see him after the tournament was over, but he obviously had some more important things to do," Zalatoris, who was the only player with four under-par rounds at the Masters, said in his pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday.

  • NBA betting: Nets most popular title bet, but LeBron and the Lakers loom large

    The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.

  • Penalty report: Team Penske No. 22 crew chief Paul Wolfe suspended for lug violation at Darlington

    NASCAR competition officials handed out a one-race suspension Tuesday to Paul Wolfe, crew chief of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford in the Cup Series, for a lug-nut violation during last weekend’s event at Darlington Raceway. The No. 22 group was one of five teams — two in the Cup Series and three in Xfinity […]

  • Horse racing-Medina Spirit cleared to compete in Preakness Stakes

    (Reuters) -Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, the Bob Baffert-trained horse which failed a drug test after its May 1 triumph, is eligible to compete in Saturday's Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Jockey Club said on Tuesday. If the horse's positive test for the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone is confirmed, Churchill Downs said it will strip Medina Spirit of its Kentucky Derby win and the racetrack has already banned Baffert from entering horses there. The controversy surrounding Medina Spirit's positive test raised questions about whether the three-year-old colt would be allowed to compete in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

  • UFC parts ways with Luke Sanders, four other fighters

    Five fighters are no longer on the UFC roster.

  • Rob Gronkowski hasn't talked to Bill Belichick since trade, but says 'the relationship is fine'

    Despite not talking since his April 2020 trade to the Bucs, Gronk is pretty sure he and Belichick are totally fine.

  • NBA Playoff tracker: Heat clinch playoff berth behind Bam Adebayo, send Celtics to likely play-in fate

    The Heat and Celtics are headed in opposite directions.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Early look at top-12 rankings for 2021-22

    With the fantasy hockey and 2020-21 NHL seasons coming to a close, what better time than now to look ahead at next season's first round?

  • Tony Stewart attending Indy 500 as guest of A.J. Foyt on 60th anniversary of Foyt's first 500 win

    Stewart drove the No. 14 car at Stewart-Haas Racing as a tribute to his "hero" Foyt.