Talented midfielder follows head coach in swapping Sint-Truiden for Genk

Sint-Truiden have confirmed that talented midfielder Jarne Steuckers will be joining Genk next season for a ‘limited’ transfer fee. The 22-year-old follows head coach Thorsten Fink in swapping one Limburg club for another ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign. The Canaries had offered Steuckers a new deal during the season but he had turned it down, with plenty of clubs having shown interest in him.

For Genk, this appears to be a great signing for a very limited amount of money. Last season Steuckers was one of the key players in Fink’s system that was entertaining on the eye. He was one of the most creative players in the Belgian Pro League, leading the league in chance creation at times during the campaign. In 35 games he scored six goals and provided seven assists. The season prior, the midfielder had been on loan at MVV Maastricht in the Dutch second tier, making the 2023/2024 season his first, and last, real season with Sint-Truiden.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson