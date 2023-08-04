'A talented kid': Cleveland Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has a fan in Aaron Rodgers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) calls signals during the second half of the team's Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, left his mark on the game and left an impression on not only the Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, announcers for the Hall of Fame Game, but future hall of famer Aaron Rodgers was impressed as well.

“He's a talented kid. He's a West Coast kid. I really enjoyed watching him at UCLA,” Rodgers said during a third quarter interview on NBC.

Thompson-Robinson led an 11-play, 93-yard touchdown drive on his first possession. On that drive, he had a key 15-yard scramble on a first-and-five at 6:59 of the third quarter, leading Rodgers to share on TV the words of wisdom he offered the rookie.

“I told him to slide tonight though, he took an unnecessary shot right there,” he said of the scramble. “C'mon, DTR. Get down, buddy.”

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sideline during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton.

It can only be imagined what Rodgers thought when the rookie quarterback threw a key block on running back Demetric Felton Jr.’s 16-yard touchdown run on the next play.

