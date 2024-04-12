Talented K9s to compete in Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of K-9 athletes have arrived in Tampa Bay for the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge.

The talented pooches and their trainers have traveled from 14 states and provinces for the 27th annual competition.

Counties with the lowest cost of living in Florida

Competition areas include dog diving, disc routines and agility courses.

“These competitors are training year-round for these events, not only from a physical standpoint but also the mental aspect,” Purina Senior Veterinarian Dr. Ruth Ann Lobos said.

If these K-9 athletes do well during this regional event, they may have the chance to go to the national competition being held in St. Louis, Missouri.

“He’s only two and he has thousands of hours of just training and exposure,” Trainer Britney Imhof said alongside Witcher, her Miniature American Shepherd.

Concert guide: Dozens of artists coming to Tampa Bay this summer

Several different breeds will be part of the competition.

You can watch the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Entry is free to the public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.