Talented freshmen making noise with K-State tennis

MAHATTAN (KSNT) – Not one, but two K-State tennis players picked up all-conference honors in their first seasons with the team.

Freshmen Charlotte Keitel and Maggie Chogsomjav both made the Big 12 All-Freshman teams for their spring season performances. Keitel finished with a 26-9 singles record, recording a team-high seven Big 12 wins along the way, and Chogsomjav recorded a 10-3 singles record that featured a five-match win streak.

Chogsomjav, a Mongolia native who joined the Wildcats just this January, and hit the ground running almost immediately. Upon being asked about her success in year one, Maggie credited the ‘Cats team chemistry and her in-match mindset.

“When I play, I just don’t think much,’ Chogsomjav said. “If I think, it just goes the wrong way, so I don’t usually think that much. But I was like, ‘Okay, it’s for my team.’ I’ve never played team before, so it’s my first time experiencing [that]. For the team, I can win, I like that, so that’s my mindset.”

With the 2024 spring season over, the freshman Wildcat is now looking ahead to her sophomore season. Chogsomjav says receiving Big 12 recognition in her first few months with the team is a huge confidence booster.

She has hopes of being ranked individually in the fall, and helping lead the team to nationals in the spring.

