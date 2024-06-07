Talented Forward Could Leave Manchester City This Summer: Can Pep Afford To Lose Him?

In a recent report, Argentine journalist Hernán Castillo (via Radio Continental AM 590) revealed that Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez could leave the Mancunian club this summer. It has been stated that the Argentine striker is likely to leave the Premier League champions this off-season.

Alvarez had a great campaign at Man City as he put in several impressive displays for them in the Premier League. The Argentine attacker scored 19 goals and secured 13 assists in 54 matches for the Mancunian giants last season across various competitions.

The 24-year-old was a constant menace in the final third based on his average of 2.7 shots, 1.9 key passes and 0.6 dribbles per game in Premier League football. He was even tidy when distributing possession deep inside the opponent’s half after making 87.9% of his attempted passes in the English top flight (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Etihad Stadium will expire in the summer of 2028. Hence, Pep Guardiola is under no immediate pressure to cash in on him in this transfer window.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Julian Alvarez of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester City at Craven Cottage on May 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Can Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Afford To Lose Alvarez This Summer?

Alvarez can find some space for himself to get some shots in on-target. He can strike the ball with venom from long range and has proven his worth as a good finisher in front of the opposition goal. The Argentine talent has got the vision to engineer a few promising chances for his teammates on the offensive end of the field. He is a decent dribbler with the ball as well.

At the moment, Alvarez is playing at a very high level. Hence, losing him this summer would be a big blow for Man City as they look to retain their Premier League crown once again next season.

Alvarez remains an important member of Pep Guardiola‘s squad and could play an influential role for the Mancunian giants in the coming years. Therefore, Man City cannot afford to lose him in this summer transfer period. Guardiola would be better off keeping hold of him for now as he might help the Mancunian outfit win even more major honours in the not-too-distant future.