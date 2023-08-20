Talented Flour Bluff football squad prepares for another playoff run

The Caller-Times will be previewing area high school football teams through the month of August as part of the Two-A-Days series. For previous stories in the series go to caller.com.

Flour Bluff Hornets

District: 15-5A Division II

2022 Record: 10-4, 5-0

Head coach: Chris Steinbruck

Top returners

WR-DB Jayden Johnson, sr.; WR Andre Mimms, jr.; OL Payton Rowland, jr.; QB Jayden Paluseo, jr.; RB Cameran Dickson, jr.; RB Cameron Johnson, jr.; LB Bryce Smidt, sr.; LB Marcus Jones, jr.; DB Cameron Dejong, sr.; P-K Clay Addison, jr.; DB Sean Roberts; DE Christian Arriaga, sr.

What to know for 2023

The Hornets return a strong core for the 2023 season after making a run to the fourth round in 2022. Paluseo returns as one of the area’s best quarterbacks, and Johnson is among the area’s best two-way players. Dickson rushed for 874 yards last season and Jayden Johnson totaled 49.5 tackles and five PBU. The Hornets, though, do have some rebuilding to do on the offensive line with four starters graduating, but Steinbruck is confident they should be ready for the season.

Coach Chris Steinbruck on the 2023 season

“I feel like offensively if we find some of those kids to step up on that offensive line we could be even better than we were last year and we were pretty explosive on offense. Defensively … we’ve got some really, really good skill position players. For us the game is won up front and we are going to have some guys step up and fill those big shoes on the offensive and defensive lines.”

