Talented edge rusher from Georgia commits to South Carolina on heels of official visit

Three-star edge rusher Kobby Sakyi-Prah announced his commitment to South Carolina’s 2025 class Monday afternoon.

Sakyi-Prah — 6-foot-3, 225 pounds out of Roswell, Georgia — chose USC over several other schools, including Mississippi State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Southern Cal, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

He was in Columbia on an official visit this past weekend. He is the No. 935 overall player in the country and No. 67 edge prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“First of all, I loved the campus,” Sakyi-Prah told SportsTalkSC’s Phil Kornblut. “It’s such a good location. It’s perfect for a college town. It’s not too big. It’s not too small.

“One thing that stood out to me was how the coaches are invested, very interactive with the players. They like to check in on their players. They have programs. Especially Coach Beamer. He took over the whole official visit actually. He was at everything. You couldn’t go anywhere without seeing him and without having a conversation with him. He’d sit and talk with your family and all that. It was really good. I had a great time.”

Sakyi-Prah also said liked what he heard from position coach Sterling Lucas.

“He has me playing at edge if I was to come to South Carolina,” Sakyi-Prah told Kornblut. “He showed me a couple of different things as to what they have the edges do and how they run their plays. I generally love it because that’s based on what I do right now to be honest. That’s what I do at Roswell. I’m bouncing all over the D-line.”

The Georgian marks USC’s eighth 2025 commit, joining cornerback Shamari Earls, defensive lineman Caleb Williams, wide receiver Brian Rowe, wide receiver Jayden Sellers, edge Anthony Addison, safety Damarcus Leach and athlete Jaquel Holman. There are three other pledged still to be made official but announced in recent days by head coach Shane Beamer.

South Carolina football class of 2025

Jayden Sellers (WR) — committed Oct. 26, 2023



Brian Rowe (WR) — committed April 9 Damarcus Leach (DB) — committed April 10 Anthony Addison (DE) — committed April 12 Shamari Earls (DB) — committed April 20 Caleb Williams (DE) — committed April 21 Jaquel Holman (ATH) — committed June 8 Kobby Sakyi-Prah (DE) — committed June 10