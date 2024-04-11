Talented class of 2025 tight end visits Wisconsin football spring practice

Class of 2025 tight end Blake Thiry visited Wisconsin’s spring practice on Tuesday per 247Sports.

Thiry, a three-star recruit from Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, has received offers from eight schools thus far. Texas Tech, Indiana and North Dakota State are among the most notable.

The Badgers have yet to extend an offer to the multi-faceted pass catcher.

Despite boasting eight tight ends on its roster, UW has shown interest in recruiting the position this spring. Class of 2026 tight ends Landed Miree, Adam Gehm and Jayden Savoury all received offers from the Badgers this month.

At 6-foot-4, Thiry represents Prairie Du Chien High School and participates in track and field. He even pocketed a bid to the State Outdoor Championships with stellar performances in triple jump, long jump and hurdles.

In-state tight end Blake Thiry visited the #Badgers on Tuesday. The latest on a potential hidden gem prospect from Prairie Du Chien.https://t.co/sGDLdimChs (VIP) pic.twitter.com/3J8iWyrqOX — Badger247 (@Badger247) April 11, 2024

On the gridiron, he suits up at running back, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker and long snapper.

Thiry ranks as the No. 61 tight end in the nation for the class of 2025 and is graded as the 11th best recruit in Wisconsin per 247Sports.

