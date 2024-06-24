Talented CB Jacob Bradford commits to Houston

One of the best defensive backs in The Boot has locked in his decision.

After an official visit to Houston and Texas Tech each of the past two weekends, and an unofficial visit out to Oregon squeezed in between, high three-star Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High CB Jacob Bradford has committed to the Cougars.

Louisiana has been one of the hotbeds for Willie Fritz and his coaching staff following a very successful run at Tulane. That's when Fritz first started to recruit Bradford, and even after arriving in Houston never took his foot off the gas.

"Coach Fritz has been recruiting me since his time at Tulane," Bradford told Rivals. "I trust this staff and what they are about. Coach Fritz is a great coach who knows how to get the best effort out of his staff and athletes."

Bradford, who helped Catholic High to a state title last second, measured in at 6-foot and 190 pounds this summer with a verified 4.4 40 time.

He picked Houston over Texas Tech, which also came on strong for the uber-athletic defensive back this off-season. Vanderbilt and Oregon were also in the mix.

Bradford is one of several talented recruits from The Boot on board in the Cougars' 2025 recruiting class. Fritz's team is catching steam at the right time this summer.

"It’s about to get real serious in Houston," Bradford affirmed.