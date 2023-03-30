Talented 5-star safety DJ Pickett sets Georgia visit
Five-star 2025 safety D.J. Pickett, out of Tampa, Fla., has scheduled a visit to Georgia on April 15, the day of the annual ‘G-Day’ spring game in Sanford Stadium.
I will be at the university of Georgia on April 15th ❤️🤍 #godawgs @KirbySmartUGA @FranBrownUGA pic.twitter.com/4mdvERjgWO
— DJ (@DJPICKETT5) March 29, 2023
Pickett (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) is rated as the No. 1 safety, the No. 2 player in the state of Florida and the No. 5 player overall in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite.
Here’s a look at Pickett’s sophomore season at Zephyrhills High School.