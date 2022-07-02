Talented 2023 RB from Florida includes Alabama in top six

2023 running back Christopher Johnson recently announced that he was down to six schools. One of the programs listed was Alabama. The other five programs were Texas A&M, Clemson, Florida State, Ole Miss and Miami.

Johnson is regarded as a three-star according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds. The Florida native is one of the best sprinters in the state. His raw speed and athleticism personify his playing style. Johnson’s abilities led to him receiving an offer at one of Alabama’s camps back in June. The Tide have been in contact ever since then and appear to have a good chance of landing him.

Thus far, he has taken just one official visit and that was to Rutgers. Along with making the trip to New Jersey, he also took an unofficial visit to Miami.

It is unclear which school may be the favorite to land Johnson. However, the Tide appears to be firmly in the mix to earn a commitment. We will have to wait and see how his recruitment unfolds over the coming months. The goal is likely to sign two running backs in the class with one of them being five-star Richard Young.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Crimson Tide and the recruiting trails of future classes.