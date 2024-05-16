'We have the talent & mentality' - Cancelliere dreaming of glory

Glasgow winger Sebastian Cancelliere is dreaming of URC glory after the painful experience of last season's Challenge Cup final beating.

Franco Smith's league leaders have a quarter-final berth already sewn up and are battling to secure top spot, with their penultimate fixture this Saturday against the Lions in South Africa.

Glasgow had the chance to become the first Scottish club to win a European trophy last May, but were crushed in the Challenge Cup final by Toulon after trailing 21-0 at half-time.

"We definitely have [the capability to go far]," said Cancelliere. "Last season we made it to the Challenge Cup final and we weren't good enough in that game.

"I hope that we took some lessons from that game, in which we didn't - as Franco says - fire all our shots.

"We have the talent, the squad and the mentality. You can say it, but then you have to apply it as well at the weekend.

"We go step by step and every game, especially now - every point counts. The way we have secured our spot in the quarters, it's really important for us.

"We have a massive game this Saturday to finish top and then another big one against Zebre. Of course, you have [the final and winning] in your mind as well. Dreaming, it’s like your fuel."