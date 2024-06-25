Talent level continuing to rise for Illini

Jun. 25—CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood walked off the court at TD Garden after the final buzzer sounded on Illinois' season with one thought crystallizing in his mind after Connecticut's 77-52 victory.

"If that's what a national championship team looks like, then we've got a little bit to go,'" Underwood said was his immediate takeaway from that game. "That's just being real."

UConn was unstoppable that night in Boston, and Illinois literally had no answer as the Huskies went on a 30-0 run that spanned the end of the first half and a big chunk of the second. The Illini clearly didn't play their best and wound up barely a speed bump in UConn's path to a second straight title.

A championship won with a lineup featuring what will likely be four NBA draft picks this week. Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle could both go in the top five. Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer are probably second rounders.

What Dan Hurley was able to do with all that talent can't be ignored. But acquiring that much talent resonated with Underwood. He knew he'd likely have to build the 2024-25 Illinois roster from scratch and "tapped about every market" to do just that.

Transfers. High-level international prospects. And the top-two high school recruits to pick the Illini in the last two decades. Morez Johnson Jr. already had the top spot in that conversation before Will Riley committed and signed Sunday.

"Everybody wants to be a part of a winning program," Underwood said. "We fought that here early trying to change this. We had a lot of misses — a ton of misses — in the recruiting game. Winning helps all of that. It's not just me. It's a lot of people involved in helping us win so we can continue to get the best players and be involved. We continue to keep knocking on these doors of the best players."

Key recruiting wins along the way helped Illinois reach a point where it could essentially jump into Riley's recruitment in the 11th hour and emerge the winner. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn both picked Illinois before Underwood had turned the program around. Were critical, in fact, in that turnaround that's yielded five straight seasons of at least 20 wins with four NCAA tournament berths (the fifth wiped out by COVID-19) and, finally, last season's Elite Eight run.

Underwood said he didn't "want to get wrapped up in how many stars a guy has by his name."

But the fact there are five of them next to Riley's is worth a mention or two. The 6-foot-9, 190-pound Canadian is an elite-level prospect already projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Something he'll pursue at Illinois after reclassifying to join the team immediately.

A move Underwood said he has zero concerns about. The fact Riley is already 18 and only 10 months younger than current Illini junior Kylan Boswell makes a difference in the Illini coach's mind.

"He's ready," Underwood said. "He's as ready as anybody we've had. ... He's a very, very talented offensive player. He scores it at all three levels, and he does it at 6-8/6-9. I would say the definition of 'positionless' is him. He's shown he can be an elite shooter off the bounce, a finisher.

"There's an 'it' factor with him. He's just got it. The game is easy for him."

Underwood saw that in person in May when he had a front-row seat when Riley went off for 42 points for UPlay in a 100-60 blowout win against Team Durant on the Nike EYBL circuit. Riley also had five assists and four rebounds, shot 79 percent from the field overall and made 6 of 8 three-pointers.

"It wasn't him being hungry," Underwood said. "He was playing within the framework of what they gave him and played a team that was very physical and was trying to face guard him. He didn't have to search. He just made basketball plays.

"That part of things is easy for him. I think he's got a gift on that side to score it a lot of ways. He's very competitive. His IQ is very, very high. ... Very excited about his upside. I think he's got a ceiling and gives us a ceiling that can be very, very high on that end of the court."