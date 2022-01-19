Talen Horton-Tucker on the trade block
The Lakers are trying to find help, though their option appear limited. According to people with knowledge of the situation, the team is shopping 21-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker in trade discussions. Rival general managers believe the Lakers value Horton-Tucker, but they lack the mid-range contracts needed to put together a deal to upgrade their roster and understand no significant trade is getting made without him.
Source: Dan Woike, Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers bench:
Stanley Johnson: +18
Malik Monk: +17
Talen Horton-Tucker: +15
Austin Reaves: +13
I think you could make credible cases for any of those four as full-time starters. They’ve all been terrific over the past few weeks. – 1:08 AM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Players eligible to be traded today: John Collins, Talen Horton-Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Gary Trent Jr., Norman Powell, Bruce Brown, Terence Davis, Richaun Holmes, Cameron Payne, Furkan Korkmaz, Josh Hart, TJ McConnell, Reggie Jackson, Jordan McLaughlin, Jarred Vanderbilt, David Nwaba -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / January 15, 2022
Jordan Schultz: Talen Horton-Tucker has become a trade target of as many as seven teams, league sources say. It will take “a lot” to get him though, I’m told. #Lakers, who really value THT, are hesitant. He just turned 21 and is averaging a career-best 11 PPG, 5 RPG and 3 assists. -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / December 13, 2021