Talen Horton-Tucker explains decision-making process to re-sign with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers let multiple free agents walk, but not Talen Horton-Tucker.

After letting guards Alex Caruso and Dennis Schroder leave for two Eastern Conference teams, the Lakers retained Horton-Tucker, the third and final ball-handling guard L.A. had in free agency.

Horton-Tucker came back on a three-year deal worth $32 million, so L.A. has strong expctations he’ll continue to blossom after a promising sophomore campaign.

During his press conference after the Lakers announced the deal, Horton-Tucker explained why he chose to return.

“I feel like it was a no-brainer just to come back where I started, kind of run it back,” Horton-Tucker said.

With the Lakers adding win-now veterans Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza and more to the fold, it’s not a secret L.A. is all-in for another title. Horton-Tucker said chasing a ring, especially with this roster, played a huge factor in his decision.

“I want to win championships and compete, so being around these group of guys we’re going to have is going to be a plus for me,” Horton-Tucker said. “It’s going to be great.”

The 20-year-old guard needs to improve his perimeter shooting and overall defense, but he already acknowledged those two pieces are crucial to his development next season.

If Horton-Tucker can gradually assemble the parts to his skill set, he could become a seriously potent talent in this league.