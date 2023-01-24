Talen Horton-Tucker with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
The Lakers front office got a win, but did the Lakers?
"I take full responsibility for what transpired," Sharpe said on his Fox show "Undisputed."
Which part of the roster are the Celtics looking to upgrade before the 2023 NBA trade deadline? Here's the latest report from league insider Chris Haynes.
Just six players have held the NBA’s scoring title, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar atop the list the longest – nearly 40 years.
The Manimal, as Kenneth Faried has been known since his days in Denver, has had quite the journey. After eight productive seasons in the NBA and stints overseas including Russia, Puerto Rico, and China, Faried is back south of the border playing for ...
The Warriors are slowly losing their identity, the one they began building in 2014 and rode all the way to their first NBA Finals victory in 40 years.
Japanese-born NBA player Rui Hachimura will make his Los Angeles Lakers debut this week after being traded from the Washington Wizards. The Lakers acquired Hachimura, who played forward with the Eastern Conference's Wizards, after trading former shooting/point guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.
Brown has been with MSG since 2008 and as a full-time radio broadcaster since 2012.
The Orlando Magic seem to be the Boston Celtics' kryptonite. We share our takeaways as the C's fall to the Magic for the third time this season and snap their nine-game win streak.
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the are plenty of player names in the rumor mill connected to the Milwaukee Bucks. Follow here for the latest updates.
The Celtics boast the NBA's best record, but do they need to make one more move to bolster their roster ahead of the trade deadline? Former C's guard Eddie House explains why he would err on the side of caution if he was Brad Stevens.
Jayson Tatum gave Celtics fans a scare when he left Monday night's game in Orlando during the third quarter with an apparent injury to his right side. He explained after Boston's 113-98 loss why he took himself out of the game.
Kings forward Trey Lyles provided a little bit of everything in Monday’s victory over the Grizzlies.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton return for Bucks in 150-130 win over the Pistons
LeBron James is a few games away from breaking the NBAs all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Heres a look at when LeBron might set the new mark.
Austin Rivers has a bone to pick with officials about the special treatment he believes Steph Curry receives.
Deandre Ayton has missed Phoenix's last two games with a non-COVID illness.
Shannon Sharpe issued a three-minute apology Monday to the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks for their verbal altercation Friday
New rumbles suggest a move proposed by ESPN's Bobby Marks might be gaining some traction in Boston's front office.
The Boston Celtics will be in full "Hospital Celtics" mode against the Miami Heat on Tuesday evening.