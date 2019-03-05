A tale of two teams: How the Patriots' vibe is totally different this offseason originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

At this point last offseason, after being all offense and no defense in their Super Bowl LII loss, the mood around the New England Patriots was grim.

The Patriots were dealing with the fallout that ensued after trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at the NFL trade deadline. Garoppolo was believed by many to be the team's future at the position after the Pats did not deal him the prior offseason, when his value would have been higher.

It was later reported that the triumvirate of Brady, Belichick, and Kraft, were at odds over the team's future, with Brady allegedly wanting more job security, Belichick feeling like it was time to make changes, and Kraft being caught in the middle.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was noncommittal about returning to the team, angering many by clowning around ("vroom vroom") at a Gillette Stadium monster truck event before announcing his return before the draft. Prior to Gronk's announcement, it was rumored that the team was thinking about moving on from him.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola joined a host of departing free agents, with the new Miami Dolphins wide receiver airing out his grievances in an interview with ESPN's Mike Reiss at the time. Amendola openly discussed the Patriots' frugal ways and Belichick's rough coaching style.

Gronkowski and Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady gave Amendola the thumbs up on Instagram regarding his departure-in essence signing off on his position.

The drama didn't end there. After the Eagles lit up the Patriots' defense in Super Bowl LII, many pointed the finger at the unexplained benching of former Patriots star cornerback Malcolm Butler, who, after saving Super Bowl XLIX against the Seahawks, mysteriously didn't see a defensive snap against the Eagles.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick never fully explained the puzzling decision -- at least to the satisfaction of most fans -- casting a shadow over much of that offseason.

Fast forward to a year later, and everything is completely different.

After winning the team's sixth Super Bowl title against the high flying Rams by virtue of a historic defensive showing, things are looking different, and up in Foxboro.

The vibe around Gillette Stadium is remarkable brighter. Suspended Pats wide receiver Josh Gordon has been flashing his offseason workouts and continued commitment to the team on social media, and Gronkowski, who while he is yet to announce his intentions for this season, has been a regular at Gillette for offseason treatment.

The McCourty twins (who are now bothmembers of the Patriots secondary) announced their intent to return.

Quarterback Tom Brady, after making a point out of staying away from the Patriots' offseason activities for the first time in memory last season, did not mince words when announcing his commitment to return to the Patriots.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy has assumed the role of anti-Patriot-hater-in-chief, and the buzz around the players is upbeat and positive going into this season (even as their owner deals with a sordid legal situation).

With the 2019 NFL Draft approaching, and the Patriots looking to assemble their roster for this season, it appears that a solid foundation is in place for the team to contend for another championship in 2019 and beyond.

