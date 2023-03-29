A tale of two cities: Assessing direction of Packers vs. Jets this offseason 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew assesses the direction of the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets this offseason.
New York Giants co-owner John Mara didnt hold back when discussing the possibility of the NFL flexing teams into Thursday Night Football games during the season.
Ryan Poles mentioned a drop-off in free agency, motivating him to look towards the draft to improve the Bears' offensive line.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Why would the Falcons not pursue Lamar Jackson?
Despite plenty of buzz surrounding Lamar Jackson and New England, the Patriots reportedly won't be pursuing the talented Ravens quarterback. Here's why.
Gary Player recently said the Masters is No. 4 on his list of majors, in terms of importance. Jack Nicklaus said the same years ago.
On Monday morning, Jim Trotter of NFL Media announced that his contract with the league-owned operation would not be renewed. On Tuesday afternoon, Trotter suggested that his repeated questions to Commissioner Roger Goodell about diversity, equity, and inclusion in the NFL Media newsroom played a role in the decision. On Tuesday evening, Goodell rejected that [more]
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel would like to switch from the No. 19 jersey he's worn for his first four NFL seasons.
Calais Campbell had interest from a number of teams, including the Lions, Bills and Ravens. Instead, he chose the Falcons.
Jimbo Fisher refused to admit that Bobby Petrino could implement schematic upgrades. Why wouldn't the Texas A&M coach just take credit for a savvy hire?
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick met with reporters on Monday at the NFL owners meetings. What did we learn? Tom E. Curran breaks it all down on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.
Lamar Jackson says he wants out of Baltimore. Here's what NFL teams are saying about the latest news regarding the longtime Ravens quarterback.
Steve Kerr could not believe his eyes after a certain Steph Curry one-handed dime late in the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Free Press sports writers Ryan Ford and Evan Petzold have thoughts about MLB's six division champs, who’ll win it all and who’ll take home the awards.
"He plays the right way and has a 3-point game that translates," one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports. "With all the scrutiny he faces, he seems like a good kid and someone players like playing with."
The Patriots need to find a long-term solution at left tackle, and the 2023 NFL Draft is the best place to find that player before next season.
Tylor Perry was the man in the first half, Rubin Jones was the man in the second, and North Texas is moving on.
Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.
Ezekiel Elliott put out a wish list of teams he’d like to play for, with the Eagles, Bengals and Jets on it. The free agent running back, though, has not received much interest. Bengals coach Zac Taylor seemed to indicate last week his team doesn’t have an interest in Elliott, and Jets coach Robert Saleh [more]
The Eagles used a second-round pick on Cam Jurgens last season and there's a starting spot on the line open. By Dave Zangaro