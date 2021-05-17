Tale of Two Careers as John Force Wins No. 152, Dallas Glenn No. 1 at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Photo credit: MARC GEWERTZ

Sunday's Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte resulted in victories for two drivers on the opposite end of the career spectrum.

John Force's first Funny Car win in nearly two years came at the expense of J.R. Todd, Cruz Pedregon and Alexis DeJoria.

Pro Stock winner Dallas Glenn is a long-time crew member who was making just his fourth start in the category.

The NHRA’s NGK NTK Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway at Concord, N.C., had plenty of drama Sunday. Here’s some of what happened:

Photo credit: MARC GEWERTZ

Steve Torrence finally is a believer

Top Fuel winner Steve Torrence finally has come on board with the four-wide racing format. No one was sure what he was awaiting for, considering his 42nd overall victory represented his sixth one in seven four-wide races. “At first, admittedly, I was not a fan of the four-wide,” he said. Then he spoke to Speedway Motorsports Inc. owner Bruton Smith and son Marcus Smith, CEO of zMAX Dragway CEO and SMI: “Thank you, guys. I love it.” After leading his final-round quartet wire-to-wire and holding off top qualifier and track-record-setter Brittany Force by .02 of a second, Torrence said, “We do really well at it, and I don’t know why. But I like to keep doing it.” Torrence is the Top Fuel class’ first repeat winner in four races this year.

Photo credit: MARC GEWERTZ

No. 152 and counting for Funny Car’s 72-year-old John Force

After the first of only three qualifying chances, John Force wasn’t in the field of 16. By the second session, he had leapfrogged all his rivals into the No. 1 starting spot. Admittedly, the drag-racing icon has been smitten with track owner Bruton Smith and his successful business practices, and he promised Saturday “to win this for him - and I’m going to give it all the heart I got tomorrow.” Force, the runaway leader in victories among all racers in NHRA history, delivered with his record-extending 152nd victory. He said, “I ran my mouth and said I could win this for Bruton. It was in my heart. He’s done so much for me, things people don’t even know, to keep my head in the game. I dedicated this trophy to him.”

Photo credit: MARC GEWERTZ

Rookie Dallas Glenn wins in a photo-finish Pro Stock final

No one knew for sure when Dallas Glenn crossed the finish line in the Pro Stock final round whether he had won. Some thought Mason McGaha did. And when Glenn was declared the winner, many fans didn’t really know exactly who Dallas Glenn even is. But Glenn works in the shadow of zMAX Dragway.

For eight years he was KB Racing’s clutch specialist for the Greg Anderson-Jason Line-Bo Butner team. When he isn’t working on his driving skills at selected races, he’s the car chief for Pro Stock racer Kyle Koretsky. And now he’s the owner of his first so-called “Wally” statue in the Pro Stock class. For the record, just .01 of a second separated Glenn, McGaha and third-place Troy Coughlin Jr. in that final round.

Photo credit: Gary Nastase

Steve Johnson breaks a seven-year drought in Pro Stock Motorcycle

Suzuki ambassador Steve Johnson won on the bikes for the first time in more than seven years, since the March 2014 Gatornationals. His seventh victory came after he was third in his foursome to launch from the starting line and passed everyone for his seventh victory to give the class four different winners in as many races. He called it “euphoric” and “the most special” in his collection, rating it [with apologies to the NHRA and its image-keepers] “higher than a U.S. Nationals trophy.” But he said it didn’t define him.

“The real validation, for me,” the longtime privateer said, “is to go through COVID with Jock [Allen, his crew chief]” and simply be able to be out at the Charlotte-area venue – or anywhere else – competing together in the sport for which they share a passion. Allen contracted COVID-19 and was on a ventilator for 24 days. During that time, his mother passed away from the illness, and the task of breaking the news to him fell to Johnson, who was at his bedside daily and posting updates on Allen’s condition via a social-media “vlog.” When Johnson won, competitors and crew members from other teams streamed to Allen and enveloped him with hugs. “Man, if you just come out of COVID breathing, you’re a winner,” Johnson said. “There’s no trophy” for that, he said.

Photo credit: MARC GEWERTZ

Greg Anderson gets help from NASCAR legend

The 96-time Pro Stock winner and four-time series champion is on the verge of becoming second only in all-time NHRA victories to Funny Car’s John Force. All he needs is one more victory. But for all of his accomplishments, this year Anderson has had to resort to finding funding on a race-by-race basis. But no longer.

NASCAR mogul Rick Hendrick has stepped in and befriended the drag racer who has been headquartered in the heart of stock-car country, at Mooresville, N.C., with his KB Racing team. Their debut together at “neighborhood dragstrip” zMAX Dragway was a touching one for Hendrick. Anderson’s HendrickCars.com Chevy Camaro is decked out in livery mimicking the one Hendrick’s late son, Ricky, had on his NASCAR entry.

Ricky Hendrick, a driver and co-owner of Hendrick Motorsports, perished in October 2004 in an airplane crash, along with seven other family members and friends, as they traveled to Martinsville, Va., for a NASCAR race. “It’s a paint scheme he loves,” Anderson said of Rick Hendrick’s approval of the Pro Stock car’s theme. “He’s excited about it. It’s a paint scheme his late son Ricky had before we lost him, so it means a lot to him. He basically fell in love with it. It’s just a very special paint scheme to him. That’s why he was able to offer to join on for the rest of the year – because he just loved the look of the car.” Anderson was hoping to take Hendrick to the winners circle Sunday but dropped out in the second round of eliminations.



11th annual NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

at zMax Dragway



Finals Results

Top Fuel -- Steve Torrence, 3.716 seconds, 329.10 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.723 seconds, 333.16 mph and Antron Brown, 3.738 seconds, 327.03 mph and Josh Hart, 3.782 seconds, 325.61 mph;

Funny Car -- John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.916, 328.78 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.944, 327.82 and Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.934, 326.87 and Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 4.057, 309.49;

Pro Stock -- Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.540, 210.80 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.558, 209.23 and Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.545, 210.80 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, foul;

Pro Stock Motorcycle -- Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.729, 198.03 def. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.744, 202.48 and Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.771, 198.64 and Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.773, 198.90;

Top Alcohol Dragster -- Rachel Meyer, 5.141, 272.78 def. Karen Stalba, 5.199, 281.66 and Matthew Cummings, 5.177, 275.39 and Julie Nataas, 5.223, 273.27;

Top Alcohol Funny Car -- Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.446, 267.06 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.460, 270.05 and Kris Hool, Camaro, 5.529, 266.58 and DJ Cox Jr., Camaro, 5.515, 268.49;

Competition Eliminator -- David Barton, Chevy Camaro, 9.425, 100.39 def. Joel Warren, Pontiac G5, Foul - Red Light.

Super Stock -- Peter D'Agnolo, chevy Camaro, 9.909, 109.95 def. Steve Comella, Dodge Dart, Foul - Red Light.

Stock Eliminator -- Marion Stephenson, Chevy Camaro, 10.309, 123.24 def. Morgan Wilson, Chevy Nova, 11.010, 114.41.

Super Comp -- Billy Upton, Dragster, 8.906, 175.27 def. Lauren Freer, Dragster, Foul - Red Light.

Super Gas -- Jim Perry, Chevy S-10, 9.968, 166.58 def. Jeff Jensen, Chevy Corvette, 9.967, 166.85.

Top Sportsman presented by Vortech Superchargers -- Ronnie Proctor, Ford Mustang, 6.625, 210.73 def. Lester Johnson, Chevy Corvette, Broke - No Show.

Top Fuel Harley -- Jay Turner, JTR, 6.275, 222.73 def. Randal Andras, JTR, 6.400, 223.50.

Pro Modified -- Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.685, 253.75 def. Brandon Snider, Camaro, 5.717, 250.97 and Jeffery Barker, Toyota Camry, 9.984, 88.44 and Mike Castellana, Camaro, broke.

Photo credit: MARC GEWERTZ

ROUND-BY-ROUND RESULTS

Final round-by-round results from the 11th annual NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway, the fourth of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE -- Doug Kalitta, 3.726, 326.08 and Josh Hart, 3.744, 327.66 def. Billy Torrence, 3.751, 328.62 and Kyle Wurtzel, 3.898, 312.06; Antron Brown, 3.804, 315.56 and Krista Baldwin, 3.855, 319.52 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.947, 245.67 and Leah Pruett, 4.310, 193.32; Brittany Force, 3.719, 333.49 and Clay Millican, 3.755, 321.81 def. Joe Morrison, 8.353, 92.06 and Justin Ashley, 3.734, 321.73; Steve Torrence, 3.707, 326.71 and Doug Foley, 3.791, 322.96 def. Mike Salinas, 3.781, 324.67 and Arthur Allen, 3.892, 297.61;

SEMIFINALS -- Force, 3.735, 328.38 and Hart, 3.810, 308.99 def. Kalitta, 4.468, 179.83 and Millican, broke; Brown, 3.743, 327.11 and S. Torrence, 3.786, 324.59 def. Foley, 3.778, 319.45 and Baldwin, 4.220, 228.38;

FINAL -- S. Torrence, 3.716, 329.10 def. Force, 3.723, 333.16, Brown, 3.738, 327.03 and Hart, 3.782, 325.61.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE -- Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.903, 325.45 and Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.955, 329.50 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.351, 271.13 and Blake Alexander, Mustang, 9.579, 71.56; John Force, Camaro, 3.926, 329.10 and Mike McIntire, Camry, 4.018, 317.19 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.146, 261.78 and Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Charger, 12.453, 44.17; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.936, 325.06 and Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.032, 323.74 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.991, 273.88 and Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.392, 251.58; J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.952, 325.53 and Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.095, 305.63 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.194, 303.16 and Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.397, 220.37;

SEMIFINALS -- DeJoria, 3.929, 320.13 and Pedregon, 3.971, 319.52 def. Hagan, 4.036, 307.51 and Tasca III, 4.559, 189.84; Force, 3.897, 330.31 and Todd, 3.977, 321.73 def. McIntire, 4.027, 316.52 and Haddock, broke;

FINAL -- Force, 3.916, 328.78 def. Todd, 3.944, 327.82, Pedregon, 3.934, 326.87 and DeJoria, 4.057, 309.49.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE -- Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.568, 210.37 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.583, 209.79 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.534, 209.56 and Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.583, 210.05; Aaron Strong, Camaro, 6.536, 210.24 and Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.568, 210.24 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.555, 211.00 and Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.598, 210.44; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.535, 210.64 and Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.544, 210.64 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.578, 210.11 and Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.607, 210.11; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.534, 210.05 and Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.543, 210.24 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.561, 210.37 and Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.614, 209.79;

SEMIFINALS -- Glenn, 6.547, 209.52 and M. McGaha, 6.568, 210.54 def. Strong, 6.554, 210.21 and Stanfield, 6.552, 210.01; Coughlin Jr., 6.549, 210.70 and Cuadra Jr., 6.575, 210.73 def. Anderson, 6.538, 210.28 and C. McGaha, 6.575, 210.60;

FINAL -- Glenn, 6.540, 210.80 def. M. McGaha, 6.558, 209.23, Coughlin Jr., 6.545, 210.80 and Cuadra Jr., foul.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE -- Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.771, 203.06 and Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.765, 200.29 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.766, 202.03 and Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.836, 199.20; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.756, 197.88 and Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.899, 195.76 def. Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 7.035, 166.13 and Angie Smith, EBR, 9.845, 85.76; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.783, 198.23 and Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.777, 200.71 def. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.841, 197.94 and Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.873, 195.34; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.774, 202.45 and Matt Smith, EBR, 6.781, 201.25 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.838, 197.10 and Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.847, 196.85;

SEMIFINALS -- M. Smith, 6.760, 202.00 and Johnson, 6.767, 197.80 def. Krawiec, 6.860, 200.92 and Hines, 7.025, 200.38; Stoffer, 6.791, 197.68 and Gladstone, 6.791, 198.61 def. Arana Jr, 6.853, 200.80 and Underdahl, 6.932, 195.17;

FINAL -- Johnson, 6.729, 198.03 def. M. Smith, 6.744, 202.48, Stoffer, 6.771, 198.64 and Gladstone, 6.773, 198.90.

UPDATED POINTS STANDINGS

Point standings (top 10) for NHRA professional categories following the 11th annual NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway, the fourth of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series -

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 408; 2. Antron Brown, 332; 3. Brittany Force, 274; 4. Shawn Langdon, 248; 5. Josh Hart, 245; 6. Billy Torrence, 215; 7. Doug Kalitta, 197; 8. Justin Ashley, 194; 9. Leah Pruett, 176; 10. Clay Millican, 164.

Funny Car

1. Bob Tasca III, 360; 2. J.R. Todd, 343; 3. John Force, 329; 4. Matt Hagan, 259; 5. Ron Capps, 235; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 228; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 218; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 216; 9. Robert Hight, 215; 10. Blake Alexander, 150.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 377; 2. Erica Enders, 271; 3. Mason McGaha, 270; 4. Deric Kramer, 262; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 246; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 234; 7. Dallas Glenn, 228; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 203; 9. Matt Hartford, 185; 10. Chris McGaha, 177.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Matt Smith, 377; 2. Scotty Pollacheck, 316; 3. Steve Johnson, 303; 4. Ryan Oehler, 293; 5. Angelle Sampey, 230; 6. Karen Stoffer, 194; 7. Cory Reed, 187; 8. (tie) Joey Gladstone, 180; Angie Smith, 180; 10. (tie) Kelly Clontz, 127,Eddie Krawiec, 127.