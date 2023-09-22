Tale of the Tape: How Week 4 opponents No. 23 FAMU, Alabama State match up for SWAC East game

Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium should be electric when two conference foes meet on Saturday.

The Florida A&M Rattlers, ranked No. 23 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches Poll, will host Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East opponent Alabama State.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Rattlers (2-1, 1-0 SWAC) have already played a conference game, beating Jackson State in Week 1’s Orange Blossom Classic. The Hornets’ (1-1) first SWAC game will be Saturday.

FAMU will also defend its second-longest active home winning streak in the FCS (16) against ASU. It is also the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame game.

The Rattlers and the Hornets have had their share of battles over the years, most recently a year ago when FAMU outlasted ASU 21-14 in Montgomery. There will be much familiarity come Saturday.

Let’s see how the SWAC East opponents will match up for the Week 4 game.

FAMU has a skilled team that is on the hunt for a balanced and complete performance

The first three Rattler games have been a tale of two halves.

FAMU scored most of its points in the first half of its first two games against Jackson State and South Florida, averaging a 21 to five-point ratio.

Last week was in reverse for the Rattlers, scoring only three points before exploding for a 28-point half against West Florida.

The Rattlers prove that they play better with a balanced offensive attack. The team has had its highest-scoring outputs (31 versus UWF, 28 versus JSU) when it gains over 150 yards apiece through passing and rushing.

FAMU’s Dark Cloud Defense has shown up and shown out through three games. The unit ranks 12th in FCS total defense.

The Rattlers are tied for fifth in the FCS with 13 sacks through three games. Last week, FAMU secured four sacks and 14 quarterback hurries in its win over UWF.

Last week, the Rattlers' defense accumulated five penalties for 55 yards. It accounted for nearly 70 percent of the team’s penalty yards while only allowing ten UWF points.

If the Dark Cloud Defense cleans up the penalties, it may be a long night at Bragg for the Hornets.

FAMU Key Players: Quarterback Jeremy Moussa, Defensive End Anthony Dunn Jr.

Alabama State has strong and capable anchors on each side of the football

The first two games for Alabama State have given fans an idea of what the 2023 season will look like for the Hornets, which is stellar play from the defense and big plays down the field from the offense.

Wide receiver Kisean Johnson has scored two touchdowns this season, going for 40 or more yards. In the game against Miles, a one-handed 62-yard touchdown catch gave the Hornets an early lead in the first half. The offense is most successful When Johnson makes plays for the Hornets offense. He will play a vital role in the offensive scheme Saturday no matter what quarterback gets the start between Dematrius Davis or Damon Stewart.

Linebacker Colton "Bubba" Adams is one of the team captains and commanding leader of this Hornets defense. Through two games, he has 31 tackles on the season and was awarded the top SWAC defensive player in Week 1.

Early trends noticed in the season for Alabama State have been converting in the redzone. Empty red-zone trips have been something head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. has been wanting to fix since the week one matchup against Southern. In the Miles game, the Hornets could not score in the redzone, with one trip resulting in an interception in the endzone. And in the opening game, we saw six empty red-zone trips, causing Southern to keep the game close to the final minutes.

After returning from a bye week, seeing how different the offense looks in scoring opportunities against the Rattlers would be interesting.

ASU Key Players: Running Back Ja'Won Howell, Wide Receiver Kisean Johnson, Linebacker Colton Adams

Florida A&M (2-1, 1-0 SWAC) vs. Alabama State (1-1) SWAC Game Information

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. ― FAMU Sports Hall of Fame Game

Where: Bragg Memorial Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

Jerry Humphrey, III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

