Tale Of The Tape: statistical comparisons of USC and Utah heading into Week 7 showdown
Who comes away with the victory on Saturday in Salt Lake City?
Will it be the reigning Pac-12 champions who just lost to undefeated UCLA? Or will it be the surging USC Trojans, who come in at 6-0 with a ton of hype, as Lincoln Riley has come out of the gate running?
Caleb Williams vs. Cam Rising, Travis Dye vs. Tavion Thomas, and Jordan Addison against Devaughn Vele are some of the notable matchups on offense.
As the game gets closer, let’s examine the tale of the tape between these two teams and compare some key categories on both sides of the ball.
TOTAL YARDS
USC: 2771
Utah: 2747
RUSHING YARDS
USC: 1100
Utah: 1209
PASSING YARDS
USC: 1671
Utah: 1538
3RD DOWN CONVERSIONS
USC: 36-69
Utah: 37-76
4TH DOWN CONVERSIONS
USC: 6-7
Utah: 5-10
TIME OF POSSESSION
USC: 30:49 per game
Utah: 33:02 per game
PENALTIES AND YARDS
USC: 38-375
Utah: 32-267
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL
USC: +14
Utah: +7
POINTS PER GAME
USC: 40.2
Utah: 40.3
POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME
USC: 18.67
Utah: 19