Tale Of The Tape: statistical comparisons of USC and Utah heading into Week 7 showdown

Who comes away with the victory on Saturday in Salt Lake City?

Will it be the reigning Pac-12 champions who just lost to undefeated UCLA? Or will it be the surging USC Trojans, who come in at 6-0 with a ton of hype, as Lincoln Riley has come out of the gate running?

Caleb Williams vs. Cam Rising, Travis Dye vs. Tavion Thomas, and Jordan Addison against Devaughn Vele are some of the notable matchups on offense.

As the game gets closer, let’s examine the tale of the tape between these two teams and compare some key categories on both sides of the ball.

TOTAL YARDS

USC: 2771

Utah: 2747

RUSHING YARDS

USC: 1100

Utah: 1209

PASSING YARDS

USC: 1671

Utah: 1538

3RD DOWN CONVERSIONS

USC: 36-69

Utah: 37-76

4TH DOWN CONVERSIONS

USC: 6-7

Utah: 5-10

TIME OF POSSESSION

USC: 30:49 per game

Utah: 33:02 per game

PENALTIES AND YARDS

USC: 38-375

Utah: 32-267

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL

USC: +14

Utah: +7

POINTS PER GAME

USC: 40.2

Utah: 40.3

POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

USC: 18.67

Utah: 19

