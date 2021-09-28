Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks – Jack Coan vs. Desmond Ridder

As of this writing, we don’t know if Jack Coan will be healthy enough to start for Notre Dame against Cincinnati. For now, we’re going with the assumption that that will be the case, though we don’t know which version of him we would get. If it’s him, we know we’ll see the offense continue to run through his passing ability, and that’s he’s right on the cusp of 1,000 passing yards through four games. We also know his ability to run probably will get worse before it gets better, assuming that happens at all.

The Bearcats will counter with Desmond Ridder, who has been very efficient so far this season. He may not as many passing yards or touchdowns as Coan, but he will complete his passes and do a lot with them. He also can run if he needs to, and even that has shown to be productive. This is a quarterback who knows how to make his time on the field count.

