Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks – Jack Coan vs. Travis/Milton

Notre Dame and Florida State could present one of the most unique quarterback battles of the first full week of the college football season. The Irish have Jack Coan, a transfer who last saw action as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback in 2019. That year, he completed 69.6 percent of his passes to lead the Big Ten and rank seventh in the nation. He won’t be expected to throw for 200 yards in every game, but he should be able to produce enough to fill the void left by Ian Book.

As of this writing, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell has not chosen whether returnee Jordan Travis or UCF transfer McKenzie Milton will start against the Irish. On one hand, Travis is familiar with the offense and by far the most mobile quarterback out of this group. On the other hand, Milton is more accomplished, most notably as the quarterback of the undefeated 2017 Knights, but he didn’t play during either of the past two seasons. It’s a big decision for Norvell as it could make a difference in this game.