Tale of the Tape: How do the Sooners and Jayhawks stack up statistically?

Coming off an impressive win over the TCU Horned Frogs, the Oklahoma Sooners will go on the road to face a team that hasn’t put up much of a challenge in the last 25 years. The Oklahoma Sooners have won 16 straight over the Kansas Jayhawks, most recently a 62-9 blowout win last year in Norman.

Overall, the Sooners hold a 78-27-6 edge in the series. However, the Jayhawks have only 10 wins in the matchup since 1938. Kansas’ last win in the series was in 1997, which was the last win in a three-game win streak over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Those 1990s Sooners teams were certainly some dark days.

Kansas has looked slightly improved since making the switch from Les Miles to Lance Leipold. They haven’t won since Week 1, when they beat Football Championship Subdivision South Dakota 14-7, but they’ve hung in some games, providing a glimpse of optimism for the future.

Early in the third quarter, Kansas pulled within six of Coastal Carolina before the Chanticleers ran away with the game. They held Baylor to 14 in the first half before the Bears went on a rampage, outscoring the Jayhawks 31-0 in the second half. Against Duke, Kansas had a 27-21 lead early in the third quarter before the Blue Devils went on a 31-6 run to close the game.

Their games of late against Iowa State and Texas Tech have been complete blowouts, with the Jayhawks unable to find the end zone until the second half.

It’s still not great football, and Lance Leipold has a lot of work to do to pull the Kansas Jayhawks out of the doldrums of the Big 12. However, they’re showing signs of life, and that should be taken as a positive sign.

For the Oklahoma Sooners, they’re coming off two impressive wins. The comeback win over Texas and a 21-point romp over TCU, which was close in the first half before the Sooners ran away.

Heading into this week’s matchup in Lawrence, Kansas, how do the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks matchup statistically?

Let’s find out.

Total Offense

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates with running back Kennedy Brooks (26) after a touchdown during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

PFF Rank: 122nd

NCAA Rank: 116th (321 yards per game).

NCAA Rank Points: 123rd (16.7 points per game).

Oklahoma

PFF Rank: 3rd

NCAA Rank: 14th (479.1 yards per game).

NCAA Rank Points: 7th (42.7 points per game).

Edge: Oklahoma

Total Defense

Oklahoma’s Brian Asamoah (24) brings down TCU’s Max Duggan (15) to stop TCU on a fourth down play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31.

Kansas

PFF Rank: 120th

NCAA Rank: 126th (484 yards allowed per game).

NCAA Rank Points: 129th (43.33 points allowed per game).

Oklahoma

PFF Rank: 50th

NCAA Rank: 65th (377.9 yards allowed per game).

NCAA Rank Points: 67th (24.86 points allowed per game).

Edge: Oklahoma

Passing Offense

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) warm up before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

PFF Rank: 109th

NCAA Rank: 110th (172.7 yards per game).

Oklahoma

PFF Rank: 3rd

NCAA Rank: 20th (287.1 yards per game).

Edge: Oklahoma

Pass Defense

Sept. 25, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Reggie Grimes (14) after making an interception during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

PFF Pass Rush Rank: 106th

PFF Coverage Rank: 116th

NCAA Rank: 80th (234.7 passing yards allowed per game).

Oklahoma

PFF Pass Rush Rank: 5th

PFF Coverage Rank: 86th

NCAA Rank: 116th (277.3 passing yards allowed per game).

Edge: Oklahoma

Teams aren’t having to throw the football as much against Kansas with big second-half leads.

Rushing Offense

Oct. 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

PFF Rank: 85th

NCAA Rank: 80th (148.3 rushing yards per game).

Oklahoma

PFF Rank: 7th

NCAA Rank: 39th (192 rushing yards per game).

Edge: Oklahoma

Run Defense

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker DaShaun White (23) returns a fumble during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

PFF Rank: 114th

NCAA Rank: 128th (249.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

Oklahoma

PFF Rank: 69th

NCAA Rank: 18th (110.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

Edge: Oklahoma

Turnovers Differential

Sept. 25, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) makes an interception during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

NCAA Rank: 60th (+0.17 turnovers per game).

Oklahoma

NCAA Rank: 43rd (+0.43 turnovers per game)

The Quarterbacks

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

Jason Bean: 77 of 140 (55%) for 932 yards, 6.7 yards per attempt, five touchdowns, four interceptions. 38 carries, 325 yards, and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma

Caleb Williams: 40 of 59 (67.8%) for 609 yards, 10.3 yards per attempt, six touchdowns, 0 interceptions. 14 carries, 223 yards, and three touchdowns.

Leading Rushers

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs past TCU Horned Frogs safety Nook Bradford (28) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

Jason Bean: 38 carries, 325 yards, 5.4 yards per attempt, and two touchdowns. 2.7 yards after contact per attempt, nine runs of 10+ yards, 16 runs for first downs. Nine missed tackles forced.

Devin Neal: 70 carries, 316 yards, 4.5 yards per attempt, and two touchdowns. 3.34 yards after contact per attempt, eight runs of 10+ yards, and 17 runs for first downs. 13 missed tackles forced.

Oklahoma

Kennedy Brooks: 99 carries, 688 yards, 6.8 yards per attempt, and seven touchdowns. 4.56 yards after contact per attempt, 18 runs of 10+ yards, and 37 runs for first downs. 33 missed tackles forced.

Eric Gray: 61 carries, 293 yards, 4.8 yards per attempt, and one touchdown. 3.10 yards after contact per attempt, 10 runs of 10+ yards, and 15 runs for first downs. 20 missed tackles forced.

Leading Receivers

Oct. 16, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) celebrates with wide receiver Jalil Farooq (14) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

Kwamie Lassiter II: 21 receptions on 31 targets for 246 yards, and one touchdown. An average depth of target (aDot) 10.5 yards, 4.0 yards after the catch per reception, nine receptions for first downs, and a passer rating of102.4 when targeted.

Trevor Wilson: 17 receptions on 31 targets for 287 yards, and one touchdown. An average depth of target (aDot) 14.0 yards, 5.1 yards after the catch per reception, 13 receptions for first downs, and a passer rating of 70.2 when targeted.

Oklahoma

Jadon Haselwood: 27 receptions on 40 targets for 238 yards, and five touchdowns. An average depth of target (aDot) 8.6 yards, 2.3 yards after the catch per reception, 13 receptions for first downs, and a passer rating of 122.7 when targeted.

Marvin Mims: 21 receptions on 25 targets for 456 yards, and two touchdowns. An average depth of target (aDot) 17.9 yards, 5.9 yards after the catch per reception, 17 receptions for first downs, and a passer rating of 128.8 when targeted.

Best Defenders

Oct. 24, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah (bottom) and linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) tackle TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

Kyron Johnson, Eedge: 2.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, 13 total pressures (PFF), 34 total tackles, 10 stops (PFF), PFF Defensive Grade 79.1.

Kenny Logan, Jr., Safety: 42 total tackles, six stops (PFF), one interception, one forced fumble, five passes defended, passer rating allowed of 38.8.

Oklahoma

Nik Bonitto, Edge: Four sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 31 total pressures (PFF), 21 total tackles, 14 stops (PFF), PFF Defensive Grade 90.7.

Isaiah Thomas, DL: 3.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, 25 total pressures (PFF), 19 total tackles, 13 stops, PFF Defensive Grade 76.3.

