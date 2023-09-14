Tale of the tape, predictions: Notre Dame football has the edge vs. Central Michigan

SOUTH BEND — One more opponent sits in the way of Notre Dame football before its showdown with Ohio State as the Irish welcome Central Michigan Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock). It’s the first time the Irish and Chippewas have faced in football.

Notre Dame enters the game 3-0 and ranked ninth in the Associated Press poll and 11th in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Central Michigan is 1-1, losing in week one to Michigan State, 31-7, before rallying for a 45-42 victory over FCS-level New Hampshire last week.

Here is the “tale of the tape” between the Irish and Chippewas:

When Notre Dame has the ball

The Sam Hartman Heisman Trophy hype train has officially begun after a strong showing in last week's 45-24 win over N.C. State. Battling the elements and a slow start, Hartman finished 15-of-24 passing with 286 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Irish tight ends were prominently featured, led by Holden Staes’ four catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Audric Estimé added an 80-yard touchdown run, helping him cross over 100 yards for the second-straight game.

Central Michigan’s defense has looked poor in its first two games, allowing New Hampshire to total 440 yards and 42 points last week. Michigan State had 406 yards of offense the week prior on the Chippewas.

Edge: Notre Dame

When Central Michigan has the ball

While CMU was able to score 45 points against New Hampshire, they struggled against Power-5 opponent Michigan State in Week 1. The Chippewas averaged just 3 rushing yards per attempt, running 41 times for 123 yards. They only threw for 96 yards against the Spartans, with an average of 3.8 yards per attempt.

They now get to face a Notre Dame defense that didn’t allow a touchdown for the first nine quarters it played. The Irish have allowed just 15 points per game, 10th best in the country. Four different players have an interception, while six others have 10 or more tackles.

Edge: Notre Dame

Special teams

Central Michigan had a couple highlights on special teams last week. Marion Lukes returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown, while Tristan Mattson kicked a field goal as time expired to give the Chippewas a win over New Hampshire.

Notre Dame is also coming off a strong week on special teams, highlighted by Spencer Shrader’s record-setting 54-yard field goal. Shrader then nearly made a 56-yarder, hitting the upright about halfway up. Bryce McPherson is averaging nearly 50 yards per punt, helping the Irish control the field position battle.

Edge: Notre Dame

Coaching

CMU head coach Jim McElwain has been around the game a long time with coaching stops at Colorado State and Florida. He has a career record of 68-49, winning three bowl games along the way.

There is a reason by McElwain is not in the SEC anymore, however, as he struggled during his final season at Florida. After winning the MAC West division in 2019 and 2021, McElwain has struggled in his last 14 games with CMU, going 5-9.

The Notre Dame coaching staff has been excellent this season, highlighted by handling a 1 hour, 45-minute weather delay last week against NC State. The Irish played better after the delay, turning a slow start into a comfortable win over the Wolfpack.

Edge: Notre Dame

South Bend Tribune staff predictions for Game 4 against Central Michigan

TOM NOIE: No. 9 Notre Dame 55, Central Michigan 6: There's a reason why this home game is parked on Peacock. For those of you who can find it on streaming, you'll see why.

MIKE BERARDINO: No. 9 Notre Dame 48, Central Michigan 10: A couple of early blips on defense, but nothing too taxing with Ohio State coming up next.

MICHAEL WANBAUGH: No. 9 Notre Dame 51, Central Michigan 10: Central Michigan won't be able to stand up to Sam Hartman and Co., while the Irish defense will fall short of a third endzone shutout in three games with plenty of reserves seeing second-half minutes. Anybody know who Notre Dame has next week?

AUSTIN HOUGH: No. 9 Notre Dame 42, Central Michigan 6: One last warmup before the big one next week. Looking forward to seeing someone new find the end zone this week. Maybe its Rico Flores’s time?

