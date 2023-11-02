Tale of the tape, predictions: Notre Dame looks to bolster NY6 bowl case against Clemson

Coming into the season, the Notre Dame-Clemson showdown was expected to be one of the biggest games of the year.

Not so much anymore, as 4-4 Clemson hosts 7-2 Notre Dame on Saturday (noon, ABC). The Tigers enter on a two-game losing streak, dropping back-to-back games to Miami and NC State.

Meanwhile, the 15th-ranked Fighting Irish have won two straight, including a 58-7 blowout of Pittsburgh last week. While Clemson is fighting to become bowl eligible, Notre Dame is hoping to bolster its case to be in a New Year’s Six game with a road victory over the Tigers. This is the sixth meeting between the teams since 2015 and the first in Clemson since that year, when the Tigers won 24-22 in monsoon-like conditions.

Here’s the tale of the tape between the two teams, plus predictions.

When Notre Dame has the ball

It was a second-straight victory where the Irish scored a lot of points, but the offense wasn’t as efficient as people would like. Quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 288 years but had zero touchdowns and two interceptions. The running game carried the day for Notre Dame against Pitt, with Audric Estimé tallying 114 yards and three scores on the ground.

The Irish will be without leading pass catcher Mitchell Evans for the rest of the year, as the tight end tore his ACL against the Panthers. How the Notre Dame passing attack adjusts to life without Evans could be a difference-maker in this game.

Clemson’s defense has been solid all year, allowing just 21 points a game. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is one of the top linebackers in the country, recording 54 tackles, four pass deflections and 1 1/2 sacks.

The Tigers have been stout in stopping the run, holding opponents to less than 100 years per game on average, which is 16th best amongst FBS teams. Its pass defense is even better, as its 167.8 yards per game allowed average is ninth best in the nation.

Given the issues with the Notre Dame offense since mid-September, it's hard not to give the edge to Clemson’s defense coming into the game.

Edge: Clemson

When Clemson has the ball

While the Irish offense has sputtered at times, the defense has picked up the slack. They scored two touchdowns within three minutes against Pitt, with Jaden Mickey running back a 43-yard pick-six and Ramon Henderson scooping up a fumble and returning it 41 yards to push the Notre Dame lead to 37-0 at the time. They’ve given up 15.3 points per game this season, ranking 10th in the nation.

Clemson’s offense is led by sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik, who has 1,947 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions so far. Running back Phil Mafah has 439 rushing yards and six scores, while Will Shipley has 515 rushing yards and three touchdowns to give Clemson a 1-2 punch in the backfield.

The Tigers offense has struggled against Power-5 teams, scoring more than 30 points once in six games against top-flight teams. That feels like a recipe for trouble against a Notre Dame defense that has been playing lights out for most of the season.

Edge: Notre Dame

Special teams

Notre Dame’s mostly dormant special teams unit from the first two months has come alive in its last two games. After Jadarian Price returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against USC two weeks ago, the Irish had an 82-yard punt return for a score from Chris Tyree in the victory over Pitt. Kicker Spencer Shrader has made his last five field goal attempts, and punter Bryce McFerson is averaging more than 44 yards per punt attempt.

Meanwhile, field goal kicking has been a revolving door for Clemson, as two players have combined to go 7-for-14 on field goal attempts this season. They have not returned a punt or kickoff for a touchdown this year.

Edge: Notre Dame

Coaching

There’s no denying the credentials of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who’s gone 165-43 and won two national championships leading the Tigers. It’s been tough sledding as of recently for Swinney and company, though, as they’ve gone 7-7 in its last 14 games, dating back to the 35-14 loss at the hands of Notre Dame last year.

A lot of pressure for the Irish coaching staff is on offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, as the offense has slowed down following a strong first four games. With both coaching staffs looking to find answers still late in the season, it’s hard to give either side the advantage here.

Edge: Even

South Bend Tribune staff predictions for Game 10 vs. Clemson

TOM NOIE: Notre Dame 24, Clemson 16. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are all riled up having lost two straight, but the Irish are just better. Death Valley in the daytime doesn't hit as hard as Death Valley at night.

MIKE BERARIDNO: Clemson 24, Notre Dame 22. “Tyler from Spartanburg” joins Hurricane Joaquin in series lore.

MICHAEL WANBAUGH: Notre Dame 24, Clemson 20. The Tigers have never lost three in a row in 13 seasons under Dabo Swinney and will scratch and claw to avoid it Saturday. Irish defense saves the day late.

AUSTIN HOUGH: Notre Dame 19, Clemson 15. This could be an ugly game, so why not pick an ugly score? I trust the Notre Dame defense or special teams to make a play though, helping the Irish escape going into another bye week.

