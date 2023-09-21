Tale of the tape, predictions: Notre Dame football vs. Ohio State about as even as it gets

SOUTH BEND — After winning its first combined seven contests by comfortable margins, No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) and No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) will battle in primetime Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium for a chance to add a big boost to its College Football Playoff résumé (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

There is plenty of star power on both sides of the ball for each team. Here’s the tale of the tape between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish.

When Notre Dame has the football

The Fighting Irish can score in multiple ways. Bruising rushing attack? Check. Deep passes to wide receivers? Check. Getting the tight ends involved? Check. Everything has clicked in the first four weeks for Notre Dame, scoring 40-plus points in each contest.

Irish quarterback Sam Hartman has emerged in the Heisman Trophy race, completing 71% of his passes for 1,061 yards, 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Sixteen different players have a reception for Notre Dame, led by Jayden Thomas’s 12 and Jaden Greathouse’s 10.

Rushing-wise, Audric Estimé is high on the list of best running backs so far this season, totaling 521 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Gi’Bran Payne, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price all have 16 or more carries, providing Notre Dame multiple options in the backfield.

Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) jumps over Central Michigan Chippewas safety Elijah Rikard (21) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The newer faces for Notre Dame will be tested facing a stingy Ohio State defense allowing a combined 20 points in its first three games, with its 6.7 points-per-game average allowed. That's good for second in the country.

Ohio State has two of the best linebackers in the country in Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers. Eichenberg has 20 tackles and a forced fumble, while Chambers has 19 tackles and an interception. Denzel Burke and Jermaine Matthews Jr. have added interceptions in the secondary, while Jordan Hancock, Lathan Ransom and Malik Hartford have all forced fumbles as well.

The Buckeyes have only allowed 37 first downs to opponents, ranking sixth in the country. The two FBS offenses they’ve faced this season rank 89th and 68th in total offense in the country, making Notre Dame’s 16th-ranked offense a major step up in competition.

Ultimately, the depth and versatility of Notre Dame’s offense earns them a slight edge over the Ohio State defense.

Edge: Notre Dame

When Ohio State has the football

After an underwhelming performance against Indiana in its season opener, the Ohio State offense has found its groove, totaling 482 yards in a 35-7 win over Youngstown State and exploding for 562 yards in a 63-10 demolition of Western Kentucky.

The Buckeyes had a question at quarterback coming into the season, and it’s been answered by Kyle McCord. The junior is 53-of-76 passing on the season for 815 yards and six touchdowns.

McCord has plenty of quality options to throw the ball to. Marvin Harrison Jr., a preseason Heisman favorite, leads the way with 14 receptions, 304 yards and three touchdowns. He’s complimented by another lethal weapon in Emeka Egbuka, who has 12 catches, 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

Two other receivers have 100-plus yards so far this season for the Buckeyes, with Cade Stover at 188 yards and Julian Fleming at 100.

Ohio State has three dynamic options in the backfield also, with TreVeyon Henderson at 191 rushing yards and four touchdowns, Deamonte Trayanum at 133 yards and one touchdown and Miyan Williams at 73 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier Johnson has also added two rushing scores on just five attempts.

Notre Dame’s defense has been stout with its 11.8 points allowed per game ranking 14th in the country. They’re tops in defensive pass efficiency, having allowed just 43 completions on 97 pass attempts. The Irish have also intercepted five passes, with Xavier Watts, DJ Brown, Benjamin Morrison, Ramon Henderson and Clarence Lewis all recording one each.

The health of Brown, linebacker JD Bertrand and defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio could be keys for the Irish. All three are expected to play after not playing against Central Michigan with various injuries. Rubio has not played since the opening game against Navy with a knee injury.

Smooth seas never made a good sailor. Back in the fight! pic.twitter.com/T5MtXJU1P5 — Gabriel Rubio (@GabeRubio97) September 20, 2023

Much like when Notre Dame has the ball, this is an even battle between two good units. And like before, the offense gets the slight edge here due to its depth and versatility.

Edge: Ohio State

Special teams

Spencer Shrader is 3-of-6 in field goal attempts for Notre Dame this year, but has proven to be an asset for the Irish in the kicking game. He nearly made a 59-yard attempt against Central Michigan last week, and 61% of his kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks. Shrader has also made all 24 of his extra-point kicks.

Sep 16, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches kicker Spencer Shrader (32) during warmups before the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding has not attempted a field goal since week one, with the Buckeyes scoring 14 touchdowns and zero field goals in its last two contests. Fielding made all three of his field goal attempts against Indiana and is 14-for-14 in extra-point attempts as well. He has only produced nine touchbacks in 20 kickoff attempts, which could give the likes of Chris Tyree and Devyn Ford a chance to do some damage in the return game for Notre Dame.

Both teams have been solid in its kick return defense, limiting its opponents’ big returns so far. Ohio State has not allowed a kickoff return of more than 20 yards, while the Irish have let zero punt returns go for more than 20 yards.

In a high-stakes matchup like this, the home team typically has the advantage in the special teams department. That’s why Notre Dame gets the slight edge here.

Edge: Notre Dame

Coaching

Ohio State has figured things out on offense, specifically with McCord. Its defense has been stifling all season, with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles emerging as a future head coach candidate.

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles watches warm ups prior to the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator, Gerad Parker, has answered any questions of whether he was a good hire by leading a high-powered Irish offense through four games. Defensive coordinator Al Golden has done a tremendous job with in-game adjustments as well.

It’s going to come down to which head coach has his team more ready to play. Marcus Freeman has done an excellent job of getting his Notre Dame team to focus on one play at a time, repeating it in almost every press conference he’s had since late July. Ohio State coach Ryan Day has coached in plenty of big games as well, so the pressure of Saturday’s stage won’t frighten him.

These are two great coaching staffs leading premier programs. It’s hard to give either side the edge.

Edge: too close to call

South Bend Tribune staff predictions for Game 5 against Ohio State

TOM NOIE: No. 9 Notre Dame 34, No. 6 Ohio State 31: It's been too long since we watched two Midwest powers pen a classic at Notre Dame Stadium. This one delivers the drama on all fronts, right up to the final horn.

MIKE BERARDINO: No. 9 Notre Dame 23, No. 6 Ohio State 21: Sam Hartman finally gets his signature win, and Spencer Shrader’s range comes in very handy.

MICHAEL WANBAUGH: No. 9 Notre Dame 31, No. 6 Ohio State 28: Sam Hartman and the Irish offense will play well, but it will be defense that saves the day at the end.

AUSTIN HOUGH: No. 9 Notre Dame 28, No. 6 Ohio State 24: This feels like one of those moments where if Ohio State wins, a screenshot of all our picks will be posted throughout social media. It just feels like Notre Dame is better prepared for this game than last year, which makes a difference. A late Hartman scoring drive, followed by a defensive stop, secure the victory for the Irish.

