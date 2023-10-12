Tale of the tape, predictions: Who has the edge when Notre Dame football hosts USC?

What does Notre Dame have left in the tank?

That question will be answered Saturday night when the 21st-ranked Fighting Irish host rival No. 10 USC at Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Who's playing for the Irish? No. 21 Notre Dame football's depth chart for No. 10 USC

It’s a fourth-straight night game for the Irish and eighth overall to begin the season. Notre Dame has lost two of its last three after starting the season 4-0, while the Trojans enter with a perfect 6-0 mark. The Irish looked tired in the second half last week against Louisville, allowing 26 unanswered points in a 33-20 loss to the Cardinals.

Who has the advantage in the 94th meeting for the Jeweled Shillelagh trophy? Here’s the tale of the tape between the Irish and Trojans.

More: Four players to watch when USC and Notre Dame football collide

When Notre Dame has the ball

The Notre Dame offense has not looked good the last three weeks. A step up in competition has seen the Irish score only 14, 21 and 20 points in its last three games respectively after scoring 40 or more in each of the first four games. Injuries to the wide receiving core haven’t helped, as guys like former walk-on Jordan Faison have played in key moments the last few weeks.

More: Gerad Parker tries to reboot the sagging Notre Dame football offense

The good thing for the Irish offense is they’re facing one of the worst defenses in the country this week. USC has been abysmal on that side of the ball, allowing 421.3 yards a game, which ranks 112th out of 133 teams in Division I. They’re allowing 27 points a game, including 41 in back-to-back weeks to Colorado and Arizona heading into this week. They’ve only forced eight turnovers in six games as well, tied for 58th in the country.

This feels like a game where the Irish offense can bounce back. If Audric Estimé is 100%, it could be a big day for the Notre Dame running back. USC’s poor pass defense should also help Irish quarterback Sam Hartman, even if he doesn’t have a full complement of weapons to work with.

Edge: Notre Dame

When USC has the ball

While Notre Dame’s defense has been good for all but the second half last week, they are facing a test like no other with the USC offense.

Caleb Williams leads the Trojan attack, and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner looks poised to repeat as the nation’s top college football player. Williams had completed 72% of his passes for 1,808 yards, 22 touchdowns and just one interception. His mobility makes him a dangerous threat running the ball, as he has 38 rush attempts for 124 yards and six touchdowns on the ground this year as well.

Could weather slow down Trojans? USC coaches spray players with water in attempt to mimic wet conditions

Williams has a bevy of options to throw to, as seven players have more than 100 yards receiving so far this season. Tahj Washington has the most yards with 456, while Brenden Rice has the most touchdowns with seven. Other receivers standing out for the Trojans include junior Mario Williams and freshmen Duce Robinson and Zachariah Branch.

At 51.8 points per game, the USC offense is tops in the country. It’s hard not to pick them in this battle.

Edge: USC

Special teams

USC has created some dynamic plays on special teams, highlighted by a kickoff return for a touchdown by Branch in the season opener against San Jose State. Branch has six kickoff returns this year, averaging 28.5 yards per return. He also has a punt return for a touchdown against Stanford and is averaging 26.33 yards per return on six attempts.

Given USC scores a lot of touchdowns, its kicker, Denis Lynch, is 3-of-4 on field goal attempts. The rest of the kicking stats between the two are even. Since the Trojans have shown more explosiveness than the Irish in the return game this year, they get the edge in this battle.

Edge: USC

Coaching

Notre Dame has had mixed results facing ranked opponents under head coach Marcus Freeman, going 5-5 in 10 chances. One of those losses was at No. 6 USC last year, a 38-27 defeat to end the regular season.

USC’s head coach, Lincoln Riley, has had plenty of experience in big games, leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He has a record of 72-13 across six-plus seasons at USC and Oklahoma, making him one of the more successful coaches of the modern era.

The biggest question mark is if Freeman and his staff can get their team mentally and physically ready for the game. It’s been a grueling stretch for Notre Dame, which ends with this week’s game. Even if the Irish are ready to go, Riley has shown he can handle just about any scenario thrown at him.

Edge: USC

South Bend Tribune staff predictions for Game eight against USC

TOM NOIE: No. 10 USC 38, No. 21 Notre Dame 24: The first seven games this season, Notre Dame had a chance because it had the better quarterback. Can't say that in this one. Caleb Williams is just too good, even if it rains.

MIKE BERARIDNO: No. 21 Notre Dame 41, No. 10 USC 39: The Irish get one more stop on a two-point conversion in another instant classic.

MICHAEL WANBAUGH: No. 10 USC 45, No. 21 Notre Dame 42: The Irish offense will do its best to keep up with USC, but Heisman Trophy-winning QB Caleb Williams will prove a little too much with his dual-threat talents

AUSTIN HOUGH: No. 10 USC 31, No. 21 Notre Dame 24: It’s hard to pick the Irish after what we’ve seen the last few weeks. Lower scoring than expected because of the weather, but a late Williams touchdown pass seals a road win for the Trojans.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Tale of the tape, predictions: Who has the edge when Notre Dame football hosts USC?