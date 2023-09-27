Tale of the Tape: Penn State offense vs. Northwestern defense

Penn State is back on the road in Big Ten play this weekend and they will be a heavy favorite against Northwestern. Penn State is looking like a team locker din to make a decent run for the Big Ten championship and perhaps a spot in the College Football Playoff, but it cannot afford to sleepwalk through what appears to be a massive mismatch with Northwestern.

Strictly based on the numbers, this should be no contest for the Nittany Lions. We’ll dig into how the Penn State defense measures up with Northwestern’s offense later, but the Penn State offense could be lining up a massive day against the Wildcats. For a Penn State offense that hasn’t necessarily blown the doors off an opponent at the FBS level, this could be the week things come together to make it happen.

Here is a look at how Penn State’s offensive numbers stack up on paper against Northwestern’s defense.

Passing yards per game

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has asserted himself as being one of the Big Ten’s top quarterbacks after just four starts this season. Allar is on his way to passing the 1,000-yard mark this weekend and he is the only quarterback among the Big Ten’s top 10 passing yardage leaders without an interception. But Penn State is statistically in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten when it comes to passing yards per game.

Penn State has averaged 239.8 passing yards per game so far this season, with Allar responsible for the large majority of that. Penn State has been in a fortunate position to not have to rely on the passing game in the later segments of games this season, which has brought the average down a slight bit.

Northwestern has allowed just 197.0 passing yards per game this season, which ranks sixth in the Big Ten right behind Iowa and ahead of Rutgers.

Passing yards per attempt

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State’s passing game has been more based on efficiency than explosiveness, something James Franklin has touched on in recent weeks. Penn State’s passing game has averaged just 6.9 yards per attempt, which is tied for with in the Big Ten coming into the week.

The lack of big explosive plays through the air, relatively speaking, has been a concern for some but has resulted in an offense that may have been able to protect the football a bit more as well. Penn State is the only FBS team in the country without a turnover this season, which may be related to the downtick in explosive plays.

Not that Penn State wouldn’t love to have more big plays coming through the air, but it hasn’t hurt them at this point in the season. That could change this weekend.

Northwestern is last in the Big Ten in passing yards allowed per attempt. Opponents have gained an average of 8.0 yards per attempt against the Wildcats this season. That ranks Northwestern 101st in the nation in that category.

Rushing yards per game

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State may not have one of the Big Ten’s top leading rushers this season, but the combination of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have helped pace one of the Big Ten’s top rushing offenses through the first month of the year. Penn State ranks second in the Big Ten with 210.0 rushing yards per game. Only Nebraska has more rushing yards per game thus far.

Allen has rushed for 280 yards this season and Singleton is up to 203 yards. Backup quarterback Beau Pribula has added to the rushing totals in backup duty as well with 166 rushing yards on 28 attempts.

This weekend could be a chance to allow the running game to run wild. Northwestern has the Big Ten’s worst rushing defense with 184.5 rushing yards allowed per game this season. Northwestern has allowed 268 yards to Duke and 244 yards to Minnesota in their last two games.

Rushing yards per attempt

York Daily Record

Penn Stae may have one of the more productive rushing offenses so far, but the average yards per rushing attempt is much more pedestrian compared to other Big Ten teams. Penn State is averaging 4.38 yards per rushing attempt, which isn’t all that bad when you consider that means you can pick up a first down every three plays just by staying on the ground, on average.

Kaytron Allen averages 4.44 yards per rushing attempt and Nick Singleton is picking up 3.83 yards per attempt. Both are down from last year’s averages (Singleton averaged 6.8 ypa and Allen averaged 5.19 ypa in 2022), but there is still a long way to go this season to bring those averages up. Most fans are waiting for Singleton to break loose a long run as he did on a number of occasions last season. Once he does, that average will pick up quickly.

Trey Potts has averaged 5.25 yards per attempt when he has come into the game, mostly in late-game situations. And Pribula has bumped up the average a bit with his 5.93 yards per attempt in backup duty.

Northwestern has allowed an average of 4.58 yards per carry, which is the third-worst average allowed by a Big Ten so far this season. Only Indiana and Illinois have done worse. Two weeks ago, Penn State averaged 4.10 yards per attempt against the Illini in a road win.

Points per game

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State’s offense is the only one in the Big Ten averaging over 40 points per game this season. The Nittany Lions are averaging 40.5 points per game, which is still inflated a bit by a Week 2 blowout of Delaware in which Penn State put 63 points on the scoreboard. If you remove the game against an FCS opponent, then Penn State’s scoring average dips to 33.0 points per game, and that would still be good for fourth in the Big Ten behind only Maryland, Ohio State, and Wisconsin (and just ahead of Michigan).

Northwestern has given up an average of 25.8 points per game, which is the third-worst in the 14-team Big Ten (Illinois and Purdue are the only teams to give up a higher scoring average). This is even included a win in which Northwestern allowed just 7 points to UTEP. Northwestern has given up 38 points to Duke and 34 points (in overtime) to Minnesota in the past two weeks.

It would seem Penn State’s offense will be in a pretty good spot to take advantage of some opportunities this week to pad the stat sheets.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire