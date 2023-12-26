Tale of the Tape: Penn State offense vs. Ole Miss defense

When Penn State and Ole Miss collide for the first time ever on Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions will be hoping to have their offense ready to go. After a tough year on offense, Penn State has a bright future ahead of itself after the Peach Bowl, but it will have its work cut out for it against an Ole Miss defense that may be better than it is given credit for.

The more interesting matchup may be Penn State’s defense against the Ole Miss offense, but this battle will be instrumental in determining who will celebrate a Peach Bowl victory in Atlanta on Saturday.

Here is a look at how the numbers compare between Penn State’s offense and the Ole Miss defense heading into the Peach Bowl.

Passing yards per game

david Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State ranks 93rd in the nation in passing yards per game with just 204.3 passing yards per game this season. With Drew Allar contributing the large majority of the passing offense at quarterback, the Nittany Lions have 2,452 passing yards this season but have 27 passing touchdowns to just 1 interception all season long.

Ole Miss can be thrown on if the Penn State offense is in sync. The Rebels rank 55th against the pass after giving up 220.0 passing yards per game this season.

Passing yards per attempt

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The theme of this season has been Penn State’s lack of explosive plays in the passing game. Entering the Peach Bowl, Penn State is averaging just 6.6 yards per pass attempt, which is tied for 97th in the nation with Stanford, California, Boston College, Duke, and Utah. Drew Allar is averaging 6.7 yards per attempt but ended the regular season with 11.2 yards per attempt in a rout of Michigan State. But games against Iowa, Ohio State, and Michigan saw Allar average no more than 4.5 yards per attempt to weight the average down this season.

Ole Miss has the nation’s 55th-ranked defense when it comes to passing yards per attempt. The Rebels have given up 7.1 yards per attempt this season.

Rushing yards per game

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State had a solid year running the football overall, although it felt like a down year considering the talent on the offensive line and at running back after the success of the 2022 season on the ground. Penn State averaged 186.67 rushing yards per game this season, good for 26th in the nation. And that is actually an improvement from last year’s numbers!

Kaytron Allen led the team with 70.92 rushing yards per game and a pair of 100-yard rushing performances. Nick Singleton didn’t get his first 100-yard game until the regular-season finale against Michigan State. He averaged just 58.5 rushing yards per game this season, a significant drop from his 202 season’s numbers.

Ole Miss allowed an average of 151.92 yards per game this season. Georgia ran through the Rebels for 300 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns in their mid-November meeting, and UL Monroe rushed for 192 yards the following week.

Rushing yards per attempt

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Part of Penn State’s lack of explosive plays also was found on the ground. Penn State didn’t have too many long runs broken against defenses this season. The Nittany Lions averaged 4.60 yards per rushing attempt this season, which ranks 42nd in the nation.

Nick Singleton has averaged 4.31 yards per rushing attempt a season after averaging over 6 yards per attempt. Kaytron Allen averaged 5.25 yards per attempt in 2023 after averaging 5.19 yards per attempt a season ago.

Ole Miss allowed an average of 3.90 yards per rushing attempt this season.

Yards per play

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s offense had some concerns linger throughout the season, which is why it will enter the 2024 season with a new offensive coordinator. The offense, coached for most of the season by Mike Yurcich before his removal from the staff late in the year, averaged just 5.46 yards per play, which ranks 80th in the nation coming into the Peach Bowl. Penn State averaged 6.19 yards per play in 2022, which was 31st in the nation.

Ole Miss has allowed an average of 4.9 yards per play, good for 49th in the nation. Georgia was the only team to have Ole Miss’ number from start to finish this season, but Georgia Tech, LSU, Alabama, and Texas A&M all found ways to average at least 5 yards per play on the Rebels.

Points per game

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Penn State had the nation’s 12th-ranked scoring offense this season with an average of 37.2 points per game. Of course, it is fair to point out that number was inflated by a pair of 63-point outbursts against an FCS opponent (Delaware) and one of the worst FBS programs (UMass). Outside of those two stat-boosting games, Penn State scored at least 30 points in a game seven times. The only defenses to hold Penn State to fewer than 30 points were Ohio State (12 points), Michigan (15 points) and Rutgers (27 points).

Ole Miss allowed an average of 22.3 points per game this season to opposing offenses. Only three teams have scored more than 30 points on the Rebels this season; LSU (49 points), Texas A&M (35 points), and Georgia (52 points). Ole Miss was 2-1 in those games, including a win against Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU. Alabama, who is in the College Football Playoff as the SEC champion, scored 24 points on Ole Miss.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire