Tale of the Tape: Penn State offense vs. Michigan defense

Last week saw Penn State’s offense playing with a renewed sense of confidence and some creativity that paid off. Penn State’s 51-15 victory at Maryland came at a good time after a couple of rough outings with the offensive production. But the Nittany Lions are about to take on their stiffest defensive challenge of the season when Michigan comes to town this week.

For as good as Penn State’s defense has been this season, and it has been terrific, Michigan’s defense is coming into the Week 11 matchup with even better defensive numbers to worry about. Michigan has pummelled every team in its way this season with a superior defense that has been all about suffocating the opposing offense from start to finish.

You can’t run on Michigan. You can’t throw on Michigan. And you can’t score on Michigan.

So how is this Penn State offense to succeed against the Wolverines this week? Essentially, be prepared to find ways to win a low-scoring contest, because Michigan is not going to give up a ton of great opportunities.

Passing yards per game

One of the biggest things holding Penn State back on offense this season has been the lack of a big passing game. For as well as Drew Allar has played this season, Penn State’s inability to create big explosive plays has led to a passing offense that lags behind in the nation. Penn State has the nation’s 75th-ranked passing offense with 220.8 yards per game.

Of course, Penn State has not had to rely on the passing game for the majority of its games, especially late in games with comfortable leads. The game that stands out the most is the road loss at Ohio State, where Penn State completed just 18-of-42 pass attempts for 191 yards, most of which came later in the game when the outcome of the game was essentially all but official.

Michigan owns the nation’s top pass defense with just 141.3 passing yards per game this season. No team has passed for 200 yards in a single game against the Wolverines. Nebraska came the closest with 199 yards, and Rutgers got to 180 yards. Michigan has also allowed just 4 passing touchdowns and has 12 interceptions so far this season.

Passing yards per attempt

Penn State has averaged just 6.5 yards per pass attempt this season, which ranks 99th in the nation (tied with Temple, Oklahoma State, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Central Michigan, Utah, and Northwestern). Drew Allar averages 6.6 ypa this season, and he averaged 7.1 ypa last week in a win against Maryland. The only game this season with an average of at least 10 ypa was the season opener against West Virginia (11/2 ypa).

Michigan allows just 5.7 passing yards per attempt, which is good for 8th in the nation. Penn State has already faced the two best in the nation in passing yards per attempt allowed with Ohio State and Iowa each allowing 4.8 yards per attempt this season for the best mark in the nation. Penn State averaged 4.5 ypa against Ohio State in a road loss a few weeks ago and 4.6 ypa against Iowa in a shutout win back in September. Ohio State and Iowa are the only two teams Penn State failed to average at least 5.9 ypa.

Rushing yards per game

Penn State’s running game hasn’t produced the individual results many may have expected to see this season. Neither Kaytron Allen or Nick Singleton are on pace for a 1,000-yard season, although the combo of the two backs has done well for the Nittany Lions. Penn State averages 173.22 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 43rd in the nation and 3rd in the Big Ten.

Only Nebraska and Rutgers have better rushing averages per game than Penn State entering Week 11. Nebraska had a season-low 106 rushing yards in a 45-7 loss at home to Michigan at the end of September. Rutgers was limited to just 77 rushing yards in a 31-7 loss at Michigan the week prior to the Michigan-Nebraska game.

Michigan’s pass defense is ranked 11th in the nation (3rd in the Big Ten) coming into the week and the Wolverines are one of 14 schools allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards per game. Michigan allows an average of 90.11 rushing yards per game. The only teams to rush for at least 100 yards against Michigan this season have been Nebraska (106), Minnesota (117), and Purdue (125). Michigan has allowed just 2 rushing touchdowns this season.

Rushing yards per attempt

Penn State is also in the bottom half of the nation in rushing average with just 4.17 rushing yards per attempt this season. This is a surprising development given the talent at running back and the supposed strength of the offensive line this season. Kaytron Allen averages 4.82 rushing yards per attempt and Nick Singleton is averaging just 3.97 yards per attempt. Both of those averages are down significantly from last season (Allen averaged 5.19 ypa and Singleton averaged 6.8 ypa).

The Wolverines allow just 3.04 rushing yards per attempt this season, which ranks 13th in the nation. It is worth noting Michigan has faced just three rushing offenses ranked in the top 40 this season (UNLV, Nebraska, Rutgers) and a number of rushing offenses ranked 90th or lower. Penn State’s rushing offense sits somewhere in the middle.

Points per game

This is where something will have to give. Penn State’s scoring offense has averaged 40.2 points per game this season (6th in the nation), and the Nittany Lions are coming off a 51-point outburst against Maryland last week. Penn State has been held to fewer than 30 points just once this season, which resulted in a 20-12 loss at Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have scored as many as 63 points in a game twice this season, including against an FCS opponent (Delaware) and UMass. If you remove those cupcake games from the tally, Penn State is still averaging 33.7 ppg, which would rank 28th in the nation.

Penn State will face the nation’s top-scoring defense. Michigan is allowing just 6.7 ppg this year. Michigan is the only team in the nation allowing fewer than 10 points per game. Just two teams have managed to reach double digits on the scoreboard against Michigan this season (Minnesota scored 10 points and Purdue scored 13 points). In 3 road games this season, Michigan has allowed 17 points.

Michigan has allowed just 6 touchdowns and 6 field goals this season. Michigan has allowed just 11 red zone trips to its opponents, and only 1 of those resulted in a touchdown (4 others ended with a field goal). Michigan’s 9.09 opposing red zone touchdown percentage easily leads the nation. Penn State owns one of the nation’s top red zone touchdown percentages in the nation (78.72; 7th in the nation), with 37 red zone touchdowns in 47 red zone trips. Needless to say, settling for field goals would be costly for Penn State in a matchup like this.

Penn State’s offense may have given itself a confidence boost last week against Maryland, but this Michigan defense is a totally different animal.

