Tale of the Tape: Penn State offense vs. Rutgers defense

Penn State and Rutgers are each looking for a rebound win this weekend in State College, and the Nittany Lions are simply hoping for a breath of fresh air on offense. After losing to Michigan last weekend, Penn State fired offensive coordinator Miek Yurcich and handed over interim offensive coordinator duties to Ja’Juean Seider and Ty Howle for the remainder of the season. How much that changes the offensive production this week against an improved Ruthers defense will be the big storyline to watch in Week 12.

Penn State is a solid favorite at home against Rutgers, a team it has historically dominated and has not lost to since Rutgers joined the Big Ten. But the Scarlet Knights are not a team that looks to be easily intimidated this season. Penn State could be in for quite a battle in Beaver Stadium in the regular season home finale for the Nittany Lions.

Here is a look at how Penn State’s offensive numbers and ranks compare with Rutgers’ defense.

Passing yards per game

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is about to pass the 2,000-yard mark this week with 1,965 passing yards coming into the week. But the Nittany Lions have a passing offense that averages just 206.1 yards per game, which ranks 90th in the nation.

Rutgers has been very good against the pass this season. The Scarlet Knights are allowing just 166.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 9th in the nation. But last week against Iowa, Rutgers gave up the second-most passing yards they have all season (223).

Passing yards per attempt

Penn State’s lack of explosive plays has been the major storyline for the Nittany Lions this season, and perhaps a significant reason why the need to make a change at offensive coordinator went down this week. Penn State averages just 6.2 yards per pass attempt this season, which ranks 116th in the nation. Drew Allar is averaging 6.3 yards per pass attempt.

Rutgers is only allowing 5.6 yards per attempt this season. Opponents are also completing 57.9% of their pass attempts.

Rushing yards per game

Penn State may have a promising running back duo behind a solid offensive line, but the Nittany Lions are averaging 172.0 yards per game, which ranks 47th in the nation. This is the third-best rushing offense in the Big Ten in terms of rushing yards per game, with only Nebraska and Michigan having better rushing averages per game.

Rutgers ranks 40th in rushing defense by allowing 128.3 rushing yards per game. Two teams have rushed for at least 200 yards against Rutgers (Michigan and Wisconsin). Penn State rushed for 237 yards against the Scarlet Knights last year in a 55-10 rout.

Rushing yards per attempt

Penn State ranks 74th in the nation in rushing yards per attempt, which is disappointing considering the hype for the offensive line and the expectations for the running backs this season. Penn State averages 4.21 yards per attempt, which ranks 6th in the Big Ten. Kaytron Allen averages 4.92 yards per attempt and Nick Singleton is averaging just 3.9 yards per attempt. Both are down significantly from their 5.19 and 6.8 yards per attempt, respectively, from a season ago.

The Scarlet Knights are giving up 3.72 rushing yards per attempt this season, which ranks 39th in the nation. The only teams to average more than 5.0 yards per rushing attempt this year against Rutgers have been Ohio State (5.28) and Michigan (5.03).

Points per game

Penn State is putting up 37.7 points per game this season, which has seen the average dip down from above 40 points after a low-scoring output last week against Michigan. If you remove the 63-point outbursts against FCS Delaware and UMass, one of the worst FBS programs, Penn State is averaging 31.4 ppg, which would still rank third in the Big Ten behind Michigan and Ohio State.

Rutgers ranks 20th in the nation in scoring defense with an average of 18.3 points per game allowed this season. Only two teams have scored at least 30 points on Rutgers this year (Ohio State scored 35 and Michigan scored 31). After allowing 29.3 ppg a year ago, Rutgers has shown quite an improvement in scoring defense.

