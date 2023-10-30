Tale of the Tape: Penn State offense vs. Maryland defense

Penn State’s offense has come under some fire in recent weeks, but the Nittany Lions could be going up a defense this week that is having some cracks exposed as well. Maryland’s defense has started to falter a bit in recent weeks, but can Penn State find a way to create some offensive opportunities on the road?

Penn State’s offense has tended to thrive against Maryland in the last couple of meetings, but the offense is lacking in explosive plays this year. They will need some offensive spurts to come away with a win this weekend at Maryland. Maryland’s defense is looking to get itself right after three tough outings as well, and Maryland is looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Here is a look at the numbers comparing Penn State’s offense and Maryland’s defense.

Passing yards per game

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State’s passing offense has come under heavier scrutiny in recent weeks, and perhaps deservingly so. The Nittany Lions own the nation’s 83rd passing offense with just 217.6 passing yards per game with Drew Allar responsible for the large majority of that production this season.

Keandre Lambert-Smith is Penn State’s leading receiver with 68.8 yards per game. No other receiver on the team is averaging more than 28 yards per games this season. Dante Cephas, a transfer from Kent State who racked up 1,240 yards in 2021 and 744 yards in 9 games in 2022, has just 146 yards on 11 receptions in 8 games this season.

Maryland’s pass defense is ranked 72nd in the nation, allowing 231.3 yards per game. The Terrapins just gave up 265 passing yards in a loss at Northwestern last week. It was the second-most passing yards Northwestern has had in a single game this year (Northwestern had 130 passing yards against Penn State).

Passing yards per attempt

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s lack of explosive plays is displayed even more prominently with the average of yards per pass attempt this season. Penn State ranks 101st in the nation with just 6.5 passing yards per attempt this season. This is to be expected given Penn State’s relatively low passing yardage production referenced above.

Penn State started the season with an average fo 11.1 yards per attempt in the season opener against West Virginia, but the numbers have gone down significantly since that opener. Penn State was really hurting against Ohio State two weeks ago with just 4.5 yards per attempt in the loss to the Buckeyes.

Maryland is giving up 6.8 yards per attempt this season, but the Terps have been more vulnerable to big gains through the air in recent weeks. Northwestern averaged 11.5 yards per attempt last week and Ohio State averaged 11.0 yards per attempt against Maryland three weeks ago. In between, Illinois averaged 7.4 yards per attempt against Maryland. All three are the highest yards per attempt given up by the Maryland defense this season since Week 2.

Rushing yards per game

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State had the Big Ten’s top rushing offense up until a couple of weeks ago. The Nittany Lions still own the Big Ten’s third-leading rushing offense with 175.13 rushing yards per game, which now ranks 43rd in the nation. The combination of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen has split the rushing opportunities all season long with Singleton leading the team with 113 rushing attempts and Allen totaling 105. Allen leads the team with 482 rushing yards and Singleton has 460 rushing yards.

At this point, neither running back is likely to get to 1,000 yards this season, which may be a disappointment for some. But the duo is one of the more consistent combos in the Big Ten.

Maryland owns a top-25 rushing defense. The Terps allow an average of 109.25 rushing yards per game this season. Maryland has held three opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards, including Northwestern last week and Ohio State a few weeks ago.

Rushing yards per attempt

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s rushing yards per attempt is sitting at just 4.16 coming into this week’s matchup with Maryland. That is good for 74th in the nation, which is a bit of a surprising development this season considering the hype for the offensive line.

Kaytron Allen averages 4.59 yards per attempt and Nick Singleton averages 4.07 yards per attempt. The average for the team is boosted a bit by backup quarterback Beau Pribula and his 6.51 rushing yards per attempt in late-game substitution duty, but starting quarterback Drew Allar weighs things down slightly with 1.24 rushing yards per attempt (49 attempts for 61 yards).

Opposing teams are averaging just 3.14 yards per rushing attempt against Maryland this season, which ranks 17th-best in the nation this year. Other than Towson in the season opener, the team with the best rushing yards per attempt against Maryland this season has been Charlotte with 3.68 yards per attempt in Week 2.

Points per game

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State still owns a top-10 scoring offense this season even a couple weeks after scoring just 12 points in a road loss at Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are averaging 38.9 points per game, which is now the second-best in the Big Ten behind only Michigan (40.5 ppg).

Penn State has two games with 63 points scored against Delaware, an FCS opponent, and UMass, one of the worst FBS programs in the nation. If you remove those games from the average, then Penn State is averaging 30.8 ppg. Without accounting for other Big Ten teams playing FCS opponents, that would rank Penn State fourth in the Big Ten in scoring average.

Maryland’s scoring defense has been solid this season. The Terrapins allow just 20.4 points per game. But this is the same team that just gave up 33 yards to Northwestern last week and has allowed at least 27 points in three consecutive games.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire