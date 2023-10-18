Tale of the Tape: Penn State offense vs. Ohio State defense

The moment of truth is finally here for the Penn State offense. After piling up impressive offensive numbers against the competition every week this season, the Nittany Lions are back on the road for what may be its toughest challenge of the year. This week’s matchup with Ohio State is well worth the hype and Penn State will have a golden opportunity to change the narrative about its place in the Big Ten championship picture as well as the College Football Playoff race.

Penn State’s offense will be up against the toughest defense it has faced this season, including Iowa. Ohio State’s defense has made a habit of frustrating Penn State in a variety of ways over the years, most notably in the trenches. Penn State feels like this year could be different but the offense has had its biggest struggles to get going when playing on the road against Illinois and Northwestern. Is that cause for concern for Penn State’s offense?

Let’s take a look and see what the raw numbers say about this week’s showdown between the Penn State offense and the Ohio State defense. Numbers are only numbers, so something will have to be proven on the field one way or the other. But does Penn State have any advantages on offense just by looking at the numbers?

Passing yards per game

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State has one of the Big Ten’s top young passers leading the offense with Drew Allar, an Ohio native. But the search for a second wide receiver lingers into the second half of the season. Penn State has had some big leads this season so the need to rack up big passing yardage has been scaled back a bit as the games have gone on. As such, Penn State has the nation’s 79th-ranked passing offense with 223.3 passing yards per game this season. Penn State’s passing yards per game average ranks 7th in the Big Ten as well.

Allar and Penn State will face one of the nation’s best pass defenses. Ohio State ranks fourth in the nation in allowing just 154.3 passing yards per game with just four passing touchdowns allowed and five interceptions. The only schools with better passing yards allowed averages are Penn State, Michigan, and Notre Dame. Against Notre Dame, with the best quarterback Ohio State has faced so far (Sam Hartman), Ohio State allowed just 175 yards and 1 touchdown in a defensive battle in South Bend.

Passing yards per attempt

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Much has been made about Penn State’s relative lack of explosion plays. Those tend to come with the passing game, which has been notable for not having many big throws down the field for chunk yardage. Penn State’s passing yards per attempt averages just 6.9 yards per attempt, which ranks 89th in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten.

Ohio State’s terrific pass defense is allowing just 5.0 yards per attempt through the air this season. Only three teams have been better. Penn State is one of them with the nation’s best passing yards per attempt allowed, and Iowa is another (Duke is the second team).

Rushing yards per game

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State will come into this week’s matchup with the Big Ten’s top rushing offense, and the 16th-best in the nation, in terms of rushing yards per game. Penn State averages 203.33 rushing yards per game this season with Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton each being among the Big Ten’s top 10 leading rushers this season. Penn State’s rushing numbers have been given some late game boosts by backup quarterback Beau Pribula, so we’ll see if Penn State focuses on any ways to get the dual threat into the mix at quarterback in certain situations against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has allowed just 109.17 yards per game, good for 23rd in the nation and 3rd in the Big Ten. But each of the last three opponents Ohio State has faced have rushed for over 100 yards with Notre Dame racking up 176 yards on the ground and Purdue going for 123 yards last weekend.

Rushing yards per attempt

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

While Penn State has the most rushing yards per game in the Big Ten, the average yards per attempt is a bit lower and middle of the pack on the national radar. Penn State averages 4.55 yards per attempt, which is not a bad average but is just 53rd in the nation. But it does rank fourth in the Big Ten as well. Allen is averaging 4.81 yards per attempt and Singleton is averaging 4.07 yards per attempt. Penn State’s average yards per attempt gets a boost from Pribula’s 6.62 yards per attempt in mop-up duty.

Ohio State has allowed just 3.15 yards per attempt this season. Notre Dame has been the most successful on the ground against the Buckeyes this season with 4.51 rushing yards per attempt. Notre Dame’s rushing offense ranks 54th in the nation so far this season to get an idea of what to expect.

Points per game

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State has one of the nation’s top-scoring offenses this season with an average of 44.3 points per game. That is tied for fifth in the nation with the red-hot Washington Huskies, but it is fair to point out that Penn State’s scoring average has been inflated with 63-point outbursts against an FCS opponent (Delaware) and last weekend’s massacre of one of the nation’s worst FBS programs (UMass). If you removed those games from the equation, Penn State is still averaging 35 points per game this season, which would be tied for 26th with Texas.

Of course, expecting Penn State to put up that many points against Ohio State would be unwise. Ohio State is allowing just 9.7 points per game this season, which is the third-best in the nation behind only Michigan and Penn State. Penn State put 31 points on the scoreboard last year against Ohio State, but that was not nearly enough in a 44-31 setback in Happy Valley. The most points Penn State has scored in Columbus is 38 points in a heart-breaking 39-38 loss in 2017.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire